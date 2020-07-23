Apartment List
/
VA
/
lynchburg
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:44 AM

10 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lynchburg, VA

Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Lynchburg offers a variety of choices and price points. 1 bedroom apartments allow more privacy than living with a roommate, and gives you mor... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
7 Units Available
Beverly Hills
The Gardens on Timberlake
240 Beverly Hills Cir, Lynchburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$815
909 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! The Gardens on Timberlake in Lynchburg, VA makes your apartment more than a place to sleep and eat. Our spacious apartments offer luxury finishes including granite counters and large walk-in closets.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Windsor Hills
108 Hunterdale Road
108 Hunterdale Drive, Lynchburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$595
600 sqft
108 Hunterdale Rd Available 09/15/20 Terrace Unit off Timberlake Rd - $595/month - Available Sep.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Oakwood
3705 Sherwood Place Basement Apartment
3705 Sherwood Place, Lynchburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$615
3705 Sherwood Place Basement Apartment Available 08/07/20 1 Bedroom 1 Bath- Available August - This 1 bedroom basement apartment is close to Virginia Baptist Hospital.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
819 Main Street Unit 4
819 Main St, Lynchburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$975
728 sqft
Wills-Camp Artist's Loft - Let the amazing daylight in this downtown setting bring out the artist in you. Original hardwoods and ornate metal ceilings frame the setting of this 2nd story loft overlooking Main Street.

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Cornerstone
119 Cornerstone Street 005
119 Cornerstone Street, Lynchburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$915
800 sqft
1 Bedroom with Bonus Room! Located in the Cornerstone Community, The Lofts boast incredible interiors and amenities that are equaled by clean and modern exteriors. The Lofts of Cornerstone stand ahead of the pack.
Results within 1 mile of Lynchburg

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
1141 Homestead Garden Court - 37
1141 Homestead Garden Court, Forest, VA
1 Bedroom
$650
678 sqft
Top floor, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, apartment with a den in the Homestead Garden Court conveniently located off of U.S. 221 and Enterprise Drive in Forest.

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
1192 Homestead Gardens Court - 3
1192 Homestead Garden Court, Forest, VA
1 Bedroom
$600
678 sqft
1 Bedroom Apartment Located in Forest! Lovely 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in the Homestead Garden Court located just off of U.S. 221 and Enterprise Drive in Forest.

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
117 Oak Hill Drive, APT A
117 Oak Hill Drive, Campbell County, VA
1 Bedroom
$550
500 sqft
Enjoy this renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment conveniently located off of Leesville Road in the heart of Lynchburg. Includes ample parking, trash pickup, and washer/dryer hookup.

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
1106 Cottontown Manor Drive - 302
1106 Cottontown Manor Dr, Forest, VA
1 Bedroom
$920
800 sqft
Available June 13! Upscale & Modern: Cottontown Manor is Forest's newest luxury apartments! Conveniently located off of 221 these apartments are near all of the best things Forest & Lynchburg have to offer.
City Guide for Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg, Virginia, is nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains and all 75,000 inhabitants will tell you what makes this place special is that the War of Northern Aggression isn’t over. Lynchburg retains the dubious designation as the only city in the south that never fell to the Union during the Civil War, but these days it’s mostly talk and people are generally of the friendly, southern, front-porch sitting variety. Lynchburg has a lot to offer besides 19th century American history, however: from inexpensive row homes to elegant mansions to renovated warehouses, Lynchburg rental options are its real southern treasure. So, slow down and wait a minute, or as they say, "hold your ‘tater," (yes, they really say that) because this guide has the local Lynchburg lover’s best advice on renting around the City of Seven Hills. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Lynchburg, VA

Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Lynchburg offers a variety of choices and price points. 1 bedroom apartments allow more privacy than living with a roommate, and gives you more flexibility to find the perfect space for yourself or with a significant other.

There are a few things to consider when touring 1 bedroom apartments, including the square footage and layout. In some cities, small 1 bedroom apartments may cost nearly the same as a studio apartment. Decide whether cost, amenities, or location are the most important to help guide your apartment search.

If cost is a factor while searching for 1 bedroom apartments in Lynchburg, consider which floor you will live on. The bottom floor is often cheaper than top floor units, or there may be a unit with undesirable views or with an outdated kitchen that rents for less.

Remember to come prepared during your apartment hunt with pay stubs, a letter of employment or recommendation, identification, and a checkbook to act quickly. The best 1 bedroom apartments require fast action, so come ready to sign.

Similar Pages

Lynchburg 2 Bedroom ApartmentsLynchburg 3 Bedroom ApartmentsLynchburg Apartments under $600Lynchburg Apartments under $700
Lynchburg Apartments under $800Lynchburg Apartments with BalconiesLynchburg Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLynchburg Apartments with Parking
Lynchburg Apartments with PoolsLynchburg Apartments with Washer-DryersLynchburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsLynchburg Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Roanoke, VAForest, VAFarmville, VA
Daleville, VATimberlake, VADanville, VA
Lexington, VACrozet, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Virginia Community CollegeLiberty University
Longwood UniversityJefferson College of Health Sciences
Virginia Western Community College