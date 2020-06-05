All apartments in Lake Monticello
5 ARAPAHO TRL
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:29 PM

5 ARAPAHO TRL

5 Arapaho Trail · (434) 589-3958
Location

5 Arapaho Trail, Lake Monticello, VA 22963

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2516 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Available 8/5/20 Colonial home w/ 4 bedrooms, family room open to kitchen, living room w/ built-in shelving, dining room, basement w/ family room & bedroom, large master w/ walk-in closet. Tenant pay utilities, $10 bar code per car/yearly, 1 X registration $55 to LMOA. Application $100 (2 applicants can be on 1 credit check).A mature non-aggressive pet considered on case by case w/ non-refundable fees. Home has no washer/dryer but hook-up on 2nd floor. For the safety of the Agent,tenants,& potential applicants we are not having showings at this time due to Covid-19. We are accepting completed applications found on our website. Application is not a contract to rent. House will not be re-painted.Tenants mow grass,clean gutters,remove leaves.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

