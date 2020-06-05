5 ARAPAHO TRL

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 8/5/20 Colonial home w/ 4 bedrooms, family room open to kitchen, living room w/ built-in shelving, dining room, basement w/ family room & bedroom, large master w/ walk-in closet. Tenant pay utilities, $10 bar code per car/yearly, 1 X registration $55 to LMOA. Application $100 (2 applicants can be on 1 credit check).A mature non-aggressive pet considered on case by case w/ non-refundable fees. Home has no washer/dryer but hook-up on 2nd floor. For the safety of the Agent,tenants,& potential applicants we are not having showings at this time due to Covid-19. We are accepting completed applications found on our website. Application is not a contract to rent. House will not be re-painted.Tenants mow grass,clean gutters,remove leaves.