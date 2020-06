Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage

245 Emerald Drive Available 04/17/20 Duplex with Basement Garage for Rent - Well maintained, spacious duplex for rent with convenient location close to JMU, shopping and bus routes. Duplex features hardwood floors in living room and dining area. Large master suite on first floor with an additional two bedrooms and full bath on the second floor. Basement included a finished and unfinished areas for storage along with a fenced backyard for your small dog.



Minimum One Year Lease

Dogs negotiable with pet rent and deposit



No Cats Allowed



