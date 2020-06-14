Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:41 PM

165 Apartments for rent in Floris, VA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Floris renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of y... Read Guide >

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
12907 NEW BELMONT COURT
12907 New Belmont Court, Floris, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,350
3124 sqft
Beautiful updated colonial on quiet cul-de-sac featuring 5-spacious bedrooms on upper level. Large eat-in kitchen opening up to family room. Formal living room and dining room.
Results within 1 mile of Floris
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
51 Units Available
Station on Silver
2340 Carta Way, Herndon, VA
Studio
$1,688
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,581
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1064 sqft
Great location close to the Dulles Toll Road, Dulles International Airport and the Metro's Silver Line. Units have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and large tubs. Enjoy the swimming pool, media room and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:01pm
$
48 Units Available
The Ashton at Dulles Corner
13958 Mansarde Ave, Herndon, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,475
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,761
1406 sqft
Renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments include granite counter and stainless steel appliances. Easy access to Route 28 and Dulles Access Road make getting to Washington, D.C. a snap. Community features include coffee bar and hot tubs.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
23 Units Available
Camden Dulles Station
2320 Dulles Station Blvd, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,459
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,339
1384 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in the vibrant, bustling Dulles Tech Corridor. 1-3 bedrooms available with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Scenic courtyard and community garden plots on site.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
4 Units Available
Ashford Meadows Apartments
2551 Cornelia Rd, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,337
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, high-end living in Herndon near Dulles Toll Road for easy access to D.C. Recently renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments feature fireplaces, extra storage and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a clubhouse, gym and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 76

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
38 Units Available
The Point at Ridgeline
13280 Woodland Park Road, Herndon, VA
Studio
$1,690
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,730
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,264
1115 sqft
The Point at Ridgeline is exactly where you need to be. Find the best apartments in Herndon VA just steps away from major companies in the Dulles Corridor with incredibly easy access to the Dulles Airport, the Metro Silver Line and downtown DC.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
52 Units Available
Woodland Park
13025 Elm Tree Dr, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,534
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,028
1266 sqft
Easy access to Dulles Technology Corridor and airport make these 1-2 bedroom apartments convenient. Luxury units are pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplaces. Community amenities include gym, playground, pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
9 Units Available
Trevors Run Apartments
2411 Little Current Dr, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,765
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One and two-bedroom apartments recently renovated, with unique floor plans, fireplace, dishwasher and impressive porch and balcony vistas. Parking, gym, playground all on-site. Free DirecTV with Choice programming.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
40 Units Available
The Mark at Dulles Station
2323 Dulles Station Boulevard, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,509
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WELCOME The Mark at Dulles Station is a community of premier apartments in Herndon, VA that you’ll be proud to call home! We’ve designed it to appeal to your unique sense of style.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
41 Units Available
ICON at Dulles
2341 Dulles Station Blvd, McNair, VA
Studio
$1,481
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1119 sqft
Modern apartments with excellent access to Dulles International and Washington, D.C. via Dulles Access Road. Stainless steel and granite kitchens along with hardwood floors make for a showstopper. Pet-friendly housing with car charging and yoga.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
18 Units Available
The Point at Herndon
13161 Fox Hunt Ln, Herndon, VA
Studio
$1,368
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,453
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1075 sqft
In response to the coronavirus, we are offering "Real Time" Live Virtual Tours of our community. We invite you to schedule a tour and one of our team members will follow up to arrange a virtual tour option that works best for you.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
18 Units Available
The Point at Monroe Place
2300 Woodland Crossing Dr, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1011 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments near shopping, dining and Dulles technology area. Includes patio or balcony and kitchen with stainless steel and granite finishes. Community clubhouse, elevator, pool and garage add comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
30 Units Available
Assembly Herndon
2511 Farmcrest Dr, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,388
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1022 sqft
Stylish 1-3 bedroom apartments with complimentary shuttle service to Silver Line Metro station. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances and scenic porch and balcony vistas.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
28 Units Available
Assembly Dulles
13690 Legacy Cir, McNair, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,462
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1169 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature fireplaces, patio and balcony views, dishwasher, roomy walk-in closets and extra storage. Elite clubhouse offers swimming pool, tennis court, playground and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 04:07am
13 Units Available
Discovery Square
13720 Atlantis St, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,685
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,102
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,545
1277 sqft
Brand new building in Dulles, VA offers impressive range of amenities. Gym, yoga, pool and game room all available on site. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated October 23 at 08:05pm
Contact for Availability
Adara Herndon
2399 Glen Echo Rd, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1306 sqft
Upscale amenities and easy access to Arrowbrook Park appeal to a wide range of renters. Cozy carpets, fireplace and gas range offer the comforts of home. Shared amenities include a gym, playground and fire pit.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
12953 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE
12953 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1031 sqft
Must See!!! Amazing Location. Beautiful Big Sensational 2 beds + 2 spacious baths condo for rent. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. High ceilings with great view from balcony (overlooking a pool).

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12919 Alton Sq #119
12919 Alton Square, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1065 sqft
12919 Alton Sq #119 Available 07/01/20 Convenient Worldgate location - Beautifully maintained 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom spacious home with lots of light and style. Fully equipped kitchen, sparkling hardwood floors, and gorgeous neutral carpets.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
12958 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE
12958 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This spacious, top-floor condo is in a great location and community. Features include open living/dining/kitchen & balcony. The kitchen boasts granite and stainless steel appliances & handy pantry! One large bedroom w/ huge closet.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
12913 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE
12913 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available August 1st, Second parking space available for lease. 1 bedroom condo w upgraded kitchen with Island, SS Appl, and Granite countertops. Bedroom with his and hers closets. Dual entry bathroom.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
13219 FOX RIPPLE LANE
13219 Fox Ripple Lane, McNair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1712 sqft
Beautiful and spacious townhouse in fantastic, amenity-filled Coppermill community. Pristine hardwood floors on main level. Recent kitchen update including new gas range, counter tops, sink & dishwasher. Home is filled with natural light.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
12901 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE
12901 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Top-level elevator condo with high ceilings and fireplace. Largest 1BR 1 bath (A-5) at fully gated Bryson - 1 garage spaces on same floor as the condo. Gourmet kitchen has gas cooking, SS appliances, granite counters.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
12909 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE
12909 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright, welcoming corner home has a curved balcony. Available June 15, this spacious 813 sq ft 1 Bedroom condo with plenty of natural light. Second parking space available for lease.

1 of 76

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
12900 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE
12900 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
556 sqft
Beautiful Lower Level Corner Unit at the Bryson At Woodland Park. Unit was freshly painted, newer carpet, 813 sq 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo with a wrap around balcony. Roomy Kitchen and large Storage area inside Unit/w W/D.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Floris, VA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Floris renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

