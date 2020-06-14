16 Abbey Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage media room

Unit currently occupied and not available for in person tour. Available 7/10 move in - Similar Floorplan 3D Tour available here - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=o9dpHX485ok



We're proud to show you this beautiful 3 story townhome that features luxury upgrades like granite countertops and stainless steel appliances!



Each unit is fully furnished with all the necessary appliances: washer/dryer, stove, dishwasher, microwave, large kitchen sink and garbage disposal. Throughout the home, you'll find plenty of natural light due to the great number of windows. The best example of this is in the master suite on the first floor. The master bathroom features a whirlpool tub, tile shower, and his and hers separate vanities. The flooring is luxurious as well, featuring: ceramic tile in the kitchen and bathrooms; hardwood floors in the living room, dining room and halls; and plush carpet in the bedrooms and basement. The basement is almost another complete living space due to the inclusion of an additional sink, full bar, microwave, small refrigerator, wine rack and enough cabinet space to store plenty of items! The 4th bedroom is located in the basement and has access to a large walk-in closet along with full bathroom and an extra large bonus room that is perfect as a 5th bedroom or home theater. The basement area also has a walk-out patio with sliding glass doors. Lastly, a spacious 2 car garage can accommodate your vehicles and allow for a warmer start to those cold mornings.



