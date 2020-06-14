All apartments in Fishersville
Find more places like 16 Abbey Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fishersville, VA
/
16 Abbey Ct
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

16 Abbey Ct

16 Abbey Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

16 Abbey Court, Fishersville, VA 22939

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Unit currently occupied and not available for in person tour. Available 7/10 move in - Similar Floorplan 3D Tour available here - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=o9dpHX485ok

We're proud to show you this beautiful 3 story townhome that features luxury upgrades like granite countertops and stainless steel appliances!

Each unit is fully furnished with all the necessary appliances: washer/dryer, stove, dishwasher, microwave, large kitchen sink and garbage disposal. Throughout the home, you'll find plenty of natural light due to the great number of windows. The best example of this is in the master suite on the first floor. The master bathroom features a whirlpool tub, tile shower, and his and hers separate vanities. The flooring is luxurious as well, featuring: ceramic tile in the kitchen and bathrooms; hardwood floors in the living room, dining room and halls; and plush carpet in the bedrooms and basement. The basement is almost another complete living space due to the inclusion of an additional sink, full bar, microwave, small refrigerator, wine rack and enough cabinet space to store plenty of items! The 4th bedroom is located in the basement and has access to a large walk-in closet along with full bathroom and an extra large bonus room that is perfect as a 5th bedroom or home theater. The basement area also has a walk-out patio with sliding glass doors. Lastly, a spacious 2 car garage can accommodate your vehicles and allow for a warmer start to those cold mornings.

Available Monday - Friday, 9am to 5pm

Call us 24/7 at 866-680-3969 with any questions or to set up a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Abbey Ct have any available units?
16 Abbey Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishersville, VA.
What amenities does 16 Abbey Ct have?
Some of 16 Abbey Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Abbey Ct currently offering any rent specials?
16 Abbey Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Abbey Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 16 Abbey Ct is pet friendly.
Does 16 Abbey Ct offer parking?
Yes, 16 Abbey Ct does offer parking.
Does 16 Abbey Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16 Abbey Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Abbey Ct have a pool?
Yes, 16 Abbey Ct has a pool.
Does 16 Abbey Ct have accessible units?
No, 16 Abbey Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Abbey Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 Abbey Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Abbey Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16 Abbey Ct has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlottesville, VALynchburg, VAHarrisonburg, VA
Forest, VALexington, VAPantops, VA
Massanetta Springs, VAHollymead, VACrozet, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Virginia Community CollegeJames Madison University
Liberty University
Piedmont Virginia Community College