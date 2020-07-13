/
apartments with pool
32 Apartments for rent in Falmouth, VA with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
8 Units Available
Aquia Terrace Apartments
190 White Pine Circle, Falmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
1110 sqft
Apartments offer in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, espresso cabinetry, and ice maker. Community includes 24-hour gym, dog park, pool, and parking. Located off Route 1, which make it convenient for commuters.
Results within 1 mile of Falmouth
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
15 Units Available
The Commons at Cowan Boulevard
2352 Cowan Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$992
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments near historic Fredericksburg. Home highlights include walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens. Enjoy a clubhouse, pool, and grilling area on site. By Mary Washington University. Near I-95.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
408 Streamview Drive
408 Streamview Drive, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1930 sqft
SIMPLY STUNNING TOWNHOUSE - CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN FREDERICKBURG / EASY COMMUTE TO QUANTICO - Simply stunning! This beautiful 3 fully finished townhouse located conveniently for commuters both north and south.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
101 SPRING PARK LANE
101 Spring Park Lane, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1912 sqft
Stunning end unit townhouse that shows like a model for rent in Rappahannock Landing close to I-95. Features Large master bedroom with beautiful trim, tray ceiling, walk in closet and upgraded light fixtures.
Results within 5 miles of Falmouth
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
17 Units Available
Camden Hills
136 Wellington Lakes Dr, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1000 sqft
Luxurious in-unit amenities include air conditioning, walk-in closets, carpet and dishwasher. Community offers 24-hour laundry, 24-hour maintenance, on-site laundry and trash valet. Great location between Business Hwy 1 and Jefferson Davis Hwy.
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
7 Units Available
Wellington Woods
1704 Lafayette Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,013
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
902 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,288
1068 sqft
Conveniently located on Business Highway 1, which is great for commuters. Units offer air conditioning, dishwasher, extra storage and walk-in closets. Residents can take advantage of the communal gym, concierge and trash valet.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
34 Units Available
Celebrate Virginia
Silver Collection at Celebrate
2530 Celebrate Virginia Parkway, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1398 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with designer lighting and wood-plank flooring. Property highlights include a 10,000 square-foot clubhouse, saltwater pool, and pet spa. Near I-95. Shop at Cosner's Corner during free time.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
Townsend Square
1100 Townsend Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1000 sqft
Townsend Square off the Jefferson Davis Parkway in Fredericksburg, VA, offers a balance of classic style and modern upgrades. Open kitchen bar, large windows and new countertops create a light, bright lifestyle.
Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
5 Units Available
Valor Apartment Homes
1150 Noble Way, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1342 sqft
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
Contact for Availability
Riverwoods Apartments of Fredericksburg
2000 Woodlyn Dr, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$995
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
976 sqft
Welcome to Riverwoods Apartments Homes of Fredericksburg, an intimate community located just outside of historic Old Town Fredericksburg, with almost immediate access to most major roadways in the area.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
1106 INNIS DRIVE
1106 Innis Drive, Fredericksburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2912 sqft
Beautiful spacious open floor plan home is in excellent condition and has plenty of storage. Welcoming front porch is a plus. Enter into a 2 story inviting foyer.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
1107 WALKER DRIVE
1107 Walker Dr, Fredericksburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
3276 sqft
Community boasts a fabulous clubhouse with a swimming pool, only minutes to the highway & shopping! There is a master quite on the main level with a huge bathroom, beautiful kitchen with silestone counters & stainless steel appliances & cherry
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
1804 SAG HARBOR LN W
1804 Sag Harbor Ln, Fredericksburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Brand new 2 car garage Stanley Martin town home community in the premiere Fredericksburg location of Central Park.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
1114 Anderson St
1114 Anderson Street, Fredericksburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
3130 sqft
Breathtaking open design. Huge Bedrooms upstairs with large open formal living and dining rooms. Large Family Room with Gas Fireplace . Main Level has Hardwood Floors through out and upstairs and basement has NEW CARPET. This home is a must see.
Results within 10 miles of Falmouth
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
26 Units Available
Abberly Waterstone Apartment Homes
140 Abberly Drive, Stafford Courthouse, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,561
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Abberly Waterstone Apartment Homes!Live differently! Bringing forth a wonderful host of amenities, extremely spacious floor plans, and excellent services, Abberly Waterstone Apartments is a new and vibrant community that brings luxury
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
181 Units Available
The Kingson
4900 Allertow Rd, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1461 sqft
Inspired Living. It all comes down to balance. So, at the end of the day, leave the cares of work and come home to relax in one of our one, two or three bedroom apartments near downtown Fredericksburg.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
6 Units Available
Kilburn Crossing
6601 Charmed Way, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,268
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,586
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,693
1375 sqft
Luxurious units feature washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances and gourmet kitchen. Community includes 24-hour fitness center, car wash area and volleyball court. Excellent location close to Route 3, I-95 and Virginia Railway Express.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
8 Units Available
Crossroads Station
3120 Crossroads Station Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,072
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
953 sqft
The Perfect Stop. You Have Arrived. Take A Virtual Tour Today! Here’s your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Fredericksburg, VA--the brand new Crossroads Station Apartments.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
10 Units Available
Mark at Salem Station
11132 Sunburst Ln, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,310
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1196 sqft
Situated in the heart of downtown Fredericksburg with access to historic sites and Loriella Park. Luxury community includes pool and sundeck. Units feature washer and dryer, energy efficient kitchen and storage.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
24 Units Available
Silver Collection at Cosner’s Corner
9500 Silver Collection Circle, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,285
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1398 sqft
Resort-style living in Cosner East. Apartments equipped with top-of-the-line features which include quartz countertops, wood plank flooring and over-sized shower heads. Community boasts massive clubhouse alongside yoga studios and a private spa.
Last updated July 13 at 12:22pm
1 Unit Available
Arbor Grove Apartments & Townhomes
100 Timberlake St, Stafford County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
882 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Homes with spacious walk-in closets, full-size washers, and well-equipped kitchens. Common amenities include a dog park, a playground, and a swimming pool. Minutes away from I-95 and downtown Fredericksburg.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
21 Units Available
Breezewood
10502 Rising Ridge Rd, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,127
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
990 sqft
Breezewood offers relaxing resort-style living and we know that you are selective when it comes to leisure time. This is why Breezewood was designed to allow you to take full advantage of your surroundings.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
13 Units Available
Abberly at Southpoint
10500 Abberly Village Ln, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,424
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,608
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You’re invited to experience life through a new point of view–the Abberly at Southpoint way! Located in Fredericksburg, VA, our upscale community offers luxury one, two, and three-bedroom apartments that take your lifestyle to a whole new level.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
3 Units Available
Carriage Pointe at Aquia
225 White Pine Cir, Aquia Harbour, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Due to the circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our Leasing Office will be closed to the public until further notice.
