3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:55 PM
17 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Crozet, VA
1712 Painted Sky
1712 Painted Sky Terrace, Crozet, VA
1712 Painted Sky - Looking for a place this spring to call home? Well look no further because this beautiful townhome is just the place for you! Tucked away in cozy Crozet is this pristine 4 bedroom 3.
Old Trail
1622 Old Trail Drive
1622 Old Trail Drive, Crozet, VA
1622 Old Trail Drive Available 07/01/20 1622 Old Trail Drive - Spacious end unit townhome with 4 bedroom, 3 bath and 2 car detached garage in Old Trail. This unit has a 1st floor master with the other 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths on the 2nd floor.
Westhall
5820 Westhall Drive
5820 Westhall Drive, Crozet, VA
5820 Westhall Drive Available 07/09/20 Small Dog Friendly Westhall Home Minutes From Downtown Crozet! - AVAILABLE JULY 9th This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath Westhall home is set on .
1716 Painted Sky Terrace
1716 Painted Sky Terrace, Crozet, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1808 sqft
1716 Painted Sky Terrace | Wickham Pond Townhome - This beautiful town home in Wickham Pond offers all of the bells and whistles! Features include a spacious floor plan with open design, maple cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors,
Bargamin Park
1877 Bargamin Loop
1877 Bargamin Loop, Crozet, VA
1877 Bargamin Loop Available 07/10/20 1877 Bargamin Loop - Cute & quaint four bedroom home in the Bargamin Park neighborhood of Crozet.
Highlands
1355 AMBER RIDGE RD
1355 Amber Ridge Road, Crozet, VA
Great views, wonderful family neighborhood in sought after Western School district. Well though out floor plan. New laminate flooring on bedroom level. Driveway is steep but back yard is flat and great place for children to play.
926 HADEN LN
926 Haden Lane, Crozet, VA
Beautiful and spacious Crozet gem in impeccable condition available soon! Walkable to downtown Crozet and its lovely shops and restaurants and a quick drive to grocery and other conveniences. Open floor plan with tons of light.
Parkside Village
5426 HILL TOP ST
5426 Hill Top Street, Crozet, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1632 sqft
Charming home in Parkside Village at end of quiet cul-d-sac. Three bedrooms, two and one half baths. Hardwood foyer. Great condition in wonderful Western Albemarle location, close to downtown Crozet shops and easy access to 250 and I64.
Old Trail
1070 Killdeer Lane
1070 Killdeer Lane, Crozet, VA
Amazing 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom house in Crozet.
Westhall
372 Joliet Court
372 Joliet Court, Crozet, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1614 sqft
372 Joliet Court Available 06/12/20 Pet Friendly, End-Unit Crozet Townhome - AVAILABLE JUNE 12th This 3 bedroom, 2.
Results within 5 miles of Crozet
Meriwether Hill
2500 Kimbrough Circle
2500 Kimbrough Circle, Ivy, VA
2500 Kimbrough Circle Available 06/16/20 2500 Kimbrough Circle - Spacious 5 bedroom, 3 bath home in Meriwether Hills subdivision. Living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen, and 3 bedrooms on the 1st floor.
5708 PLANK RD
5708 Plank Road, Albemarle County, VA
Classic 1800's Farmhouse on 125 acre Rosneath Farm. Pasture and mountain views. Period features and modern conveniences. Upgrades include granite counters, gas range, cabinets and farm sink. Central air. Dining room was an original part of the home.
Lewis Hill
1255 HEROLD CIR
1255 Herold Circle, Ivy, VA
This classic Ivy Colonial is perfectly sited on a sunny open lot on a quiet circle in popular Lewis Hill/Holkham neighborhood. The light filled, 4BR, 3.
Results within 10 miles of Crozet
2020 HIDDEN KNOLL DR
2020 Hidden Knoll, Albemarle County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
Rustic cottage on 4 private acres, close proximity to I-64, 5th Street Station/Wegmans shopping center, downtown, Walnut Creek Park and UVA/MJH.
Huntington Village
222 HARVEST DR
222 Harvest Drive, University of Virginia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 222 HARVEST DR in University of Virginia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Bellair
49 CANTERBURY RD
49 Canterbury Road, Albemarle County, VA
Convient and graceful Bellair, just minutes from UVA, shopping, country club sites and much more.
Garthfield
720 GARTHFIELD LN
720 Garthfield Lane, Albemarle County, VA
COMPLETELY RENOVATED!IMPECCABLE CONDITION! WESTERN SCHOOLS! Approx. 4000 finished sq. ft., 2500 sq. ft. unfinished, on 3.74 acres out Garth Rd. just 5 minutes to Barracks Road Shopping Center and UVA.