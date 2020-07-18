Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

235 Sequoia Circle Available 08/01/20 Christiansburg- 4 Bed; 3 Bath House in New River Village - August 1st - Christiansburg- 4 Bed; 3 Bath House located in desirable New River Village neighborhood. Available for August 1st move in. Four spacious bedrooms with ample storage, walk out deck from kitchen offer scenic views, lower level patio adds more exterior living space with fenced in backyard; washer/dryer included and a large one car garage. Convenient to shopping, dining, Huckleberry Trail and easy commute to Blacksburg. Apply online today.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5935772)