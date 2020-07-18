All apartments in Christiansburg
Find more places like 235 Sequoia Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Christiansburg, VA
/
235 Sequoia Circle
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

235 Sequoia Circle

235 Sequoia Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Christiansburg
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all

Location

235 Sequoia Circle, Christiansburg, VA 24073

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
235 Sequoia Circle Available 08/01/20 Christiansburg- 4 Bed; 3 Bath House in New River Village - August 1st - Christiansburg- 4 Bed; 3 Bath House located in desirable New River Village neighborhood. Available for August 1st move in. Four spacious bedrooms with ample storage, walk out deck from kitchen offer scenic views, lower level patio adds more exterior living space with fenced in backyard; washer/dryer included and a large one car garage. Convenient to shopping, dining, Huckleberry Trail and easy commute to Blacksburg. Apply online today.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5935772)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 Sequoia Circle have any available units?
235 Sequoia Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Christiansburg, VA.
Is 235 Sequoia Circle currently offering any rent specials?
235 Sequoia Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 Sequoia Circle pet-friendly?
No, 235 Sequoia Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Christiansburg.
Does 235 Sequoia Circle offer parking?
Yes, 235 Sequoia Circle offers parking.
Does 235 Sequoia Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 235 Sequoia Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 Sequoia Circle have a pool?
No, 235 Sequoia Circle does not have a pool.
Does 235 Sequoia Circle have accessible units?
No, 235 Sequoia Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 235 Sequoia Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 235 Sequoia Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 235 Sequoia Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 235 Sequoia Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Christiansburg 3 Bedroom ApartmentsChristiansburg Dog Friendly Apartments
Christiansburg Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Roanoke, VASalem, VA
Daleville, VABlacksburg, VA
Radford, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Roanoke CollegeJefferson College of Health Sciences
Virginia Western Community College