401 South Main St Unit 301

Unique Clay Court Condo - One of only 4 loft units, this 2 story one and a half bath condo boasts over 1,400 square feet! Enjoy the gorgeous view of Downtown, Virginia Tech and the mountains from the deck. Large windows bring in lots of sunlight for a bright and airy feel. Builder upgrades include stainless appliances, hardwood floors, and custom cabinets. Beautiful Master Suite with large walk in closet, expansive master bath featuring a steam shower and plenty of custom cabinets for storage. This unit also has a large open kitchen for entertaining and a laundry room with full size washer/dryer and extra storage space. Enjoy the ease of Downtown living with low maintenance and relax while walking/biking to dining, shopping and Virginia Tech. Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=9nbe6T4Kkpi



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5780413)