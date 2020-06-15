All apartments in Blacksburg
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

401 South Main St Unit 301

401 S Main St · (540) 953-1341
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

401 S Main St, Blacksburg, VA 24060
Downtown Blacksburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 401 South Main St Unit 301 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1458 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Unique Clay Court Condo - One of only 4 loft units, this 2 story one and a half bath condo boasts over 1,400 square feet! Enjoy the gorgeous view of Downtown, Virginia Tech and the mountains from the deck. Large windows bring in lots of sunlight for a bright and airy feel. Builder upgrades include stainless appliances, hardwood floors, and custom cabinets. Beautiful Master Suite with large walk in closet, expansive master bath featuring a steam shower and plenty of custom cabinets for storage. This unit also has a large open kitchen for entertaining and a laundry room with full size washer/dryer and extra storage space. Enjoy the ease of Downtown living with low maintenance and relax while walking/biking to dining, shopping and Virginia Tech. Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=9nbe6T4Kkpi

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5780413)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 South Main St Unit 301 have any available units?
401 South Main St Unit 301 has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 401 South Main St Unit 301 have?
Some of 401 South Main St Unit 301's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 South Main St Unit 301 currently offering any rent specials?
401 South Main St Unit 301 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 South Main St Unit 301 pet-friendly?
No, 401 South Main St Unit 301 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blacksburg.
Does 401 South Main St Unit 301 offer parking?
No, 401 South Main St Unit 301 does not offer parking.
Does 401 South Main St Unit 301 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 401 South Main St Unit 301 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 South Main St Unit 301 have a pool?
No, 401 South Main St Unit 301 does not have a pool.
Does 401 South Main St Unit 301 have accessible units?
No, 401 South Main St Unit 301 does not have accessible units.
Does 401 South Main St Unit 301 have units with dishwashers?
No, 401 South Main St Unit 301 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 401 South Main St Unit 301 have units with air conditioning?
No, 401 South Main St Unit 301 does not have units with air conditioning.
