All apartments in Accomack County
Find more places like 23186 PRINCE HENRY LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Accomack County, VA
/
23186 PRINCE HENRY LN
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:45 PM

23186 PRINCE HENRY LN

23186 Prince Henry Lane · (757) 787-0901
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

23186 Prince Henry Lane, Accomack County, VA 23417

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$850

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Cove Waterfront Apartments: Just outside the town limits of Onancock. Each apartment has its own private detached garage and each with private veranda with lovely water views and use of dock. Washer & dryer is in the shared utility room. Central air & heat. Park like grounds will be yours to enjoy without the maintenance. There are a total of 6 Apartments, 5 of them being one (1) Bedroom and the 6th one being a two (2) bedroom. Please call our office for availability and rates. All apartments are telephone and cable ready, each with appliances too, some furnished. Trash pick up and water are free. As of today May 19th, apartment 1 & 4 are available, 4 is furnished $875. 2nd level and 1, is available $850. unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23186 PRINCE HENRY LN have any available units?
23186 PRINCE HENRY LN has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23186 PRINCE HENRY LN have?
Some of 23186 PRINCE HENRY LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23186 PRINCE HENRY LN currently offering any rent specials?
23186 PRINCE HENRY LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23186 PRINCE HENRY LN pet-friendly?
No, 23186 PRINCE HENRY LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Accomack County.
Does 23186 PRINCE HENRY LN offer parking?
Yes, 23186 PRINCE HENRY LN offers parking.
Does 23186 PRINCE HENRY LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23186 PRINCE HENRY LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23186 PRINCE HENRY LN have a pool?
No, 23186 PRINCE HENRY LN does not have a pool.
Does 23186 PRINCE HENRY LN have accessible units?
No, 23186 PRINCE HENRY LN does not have accessible units.
Does 23186 PRINCE HENRY LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 23186 PRINCE HENRY LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23186 PRINCE HENRY LN have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 23186 PRINCE HENRY LN has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 23186 PRINCE HENRY LN?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Virginia Beach, VANorfolk, VANewport News, VAChesapeake, VAHampton, VAPortsmouth, VASuffolk, VA
Salisbury, MDWilliamsburg, VALexington Park, MDPoquoson, VABerlin, MDEaston, MD
California, MDPrince Frederick, MDMillsboro, DEDrum Point, MDCambridge, MDChesapeake Ranch Estates, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Hampton UniversitySalisbury University
College of William and MaryChristopher Newport University
Eastern Virginia Medical School
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity