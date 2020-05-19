23186 PRINCE HENRY LN

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage air conditioning microwave furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

The Cove Waterfront Apartments: Just outside the town limits of Onancock. Each apartment has its own private detached garage and each with private veranda with lovely water views and use of dock. Washer & dryer is in the shared utility room. Central air & heat. Park like grounds will be yours to enjoy without the maintenance. There are a total of 6 Apartments, 5 of them being one (1) Bedroom and the 6th one being a two (2) bedroom. Please call our office for availability and rates. All apartments are telephone and cable ready, each with appliances too, some furnished. Trash pick up and water are free. As of today May 19th, apartment 1 & 4 are available, 4 is furnished $875. 2nd level and 1, is available $850. unfurnished.