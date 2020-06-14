Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

19 Apartments for rent in Washington, UT with gym

1 of 71

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coral Canyon
1 Unit Available
3409 E Willow Springs Dr.
3409 Willow Springs Drive, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1597 sqft
Fully Furnished 3 bed 2 bath home in Coral Canyon - This incredible home includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The master suite has a large bathroom, and tons of storage in the walk-in closet.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
18 N 300 E #5
18 N 300 E, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1320 sqft
18 N 300 E #5 Available 06/15/20 Great Townhome near Historic Downtown Washington!! - This 3-Bedroom and 2.5-bathroom townhome with a 1-car port is near historic downtown Washington.

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coral Canyon
1 Unit Available
1815 N Overland Trails
1815 Overland Trails Drive, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1653 sqft
1815 N Overland Trails Available 07/10/20 Home available in Coral Canyon! - This three bedroom, two bathroom home is 1,653 square feet and located in Coral Canyon! Coral Canyon amenities include pools, tennis and pickleball courts, a community

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
257 West Green Jade Drive
257 W Green Jade Dr, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1750 sqft
Beautiful New Home in Brio! - 3 Bedroom 3 Bath, 2 Car Garage. Spacious Three Bedroom home in Brio. Gourmet Kitchen. Floor Outlet, Nickel Fixtures, Upgraded Carpets, Cabinets, Paint.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
953 North Slow Creek Lane
953 Slow Creek Lane, Washington, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1425 sqft
953 North Slow Creek Lane Available 07/10/20 Home in Coral Canyon - 2 Bedroom Plus Den, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage. Coral Canyon Home - Cute home for rent. Fully fenced yard.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Coral Canyon
1 Unit Available
3271 E Sweetwater Springs Drive
3271 Sweetwater Springs Drive, Washington, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2480 sqft
** Highly Upgraded Home in Coral Canyon ** - 4 bedroom 2 bathrooms 3 car garage 2,480 sq. ft.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1150 W Red Hills Pkwy Unit 113
1150 W Red Hills Pkwy, Washington, UT
1 Bedroom
$900
520 sqft
1150 W Red Hills Pkwy Unit 113 Available 06/16/20 Canyon Breeze RV Resort 55+ Community - Canyon Breeze Resort is a 55+ community, nestled in the beautiful red mountains of St. George.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coral Canyon
1 Unit Available
1255 Overland Trails
1255 Overland Trails Circle, Washington, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,170
2500 sqft
1255 Overland Trails Available 07/10/20 4 Bedroom Home in Coral Canyon - 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 3 Car Garage. Coral Canyon Home -One Level, home has sitting Room/ Den. Granite, Tile. Large Back Yard.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Highland Park
1 Unit Available
2692 E Clear Point Drive
2692 Clear Point Drive, Washington, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
2058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2692 E Clear Point Drive Available 06/22/20 Stunning Coral Canyon Home with 2-Bedrooms + Den and Breathtaking Views - Tranquility at its finest! This home sits high above open space on a large corner lot offering stunning views and privacy, large

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coral Canyon
1 Unit Available
3483 Sweetwater Springs
3483 Sweetwater Springs Drive, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1400 sqft
3483 Sweetwater Springs Available 07/10/20 Three Bedroom Home in Coral Canyon - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage. Coral Canyon Home - Cute home for rent. Fully fenced yard.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
1 Unit Available
1000 E. Bluffview Dr. #121
1000 Bluff View Dr, Washington, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1523 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Clean and Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom town home with lots of upgrades and a 2 car garage for rent. 1,320 sq feet. The back patio is perfect for St. George evenings. Close to everything. $1300 per month.
Results within 5 miles of Washington

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3419 S River Rd # 28
3419 River Road, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1403 sqft
3419 S River Rd # 28 Available 07/08/20 Great Fossil Hills Townhouse in Little Valley area! - Beautiful townhouse 3 bedrooms/2.5 bathrooms 1 carport space The community has it all! Pool, clubhouse, gym, playground HOA Dues are included.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hidden Valley Townhomes
1 Unit Available
3155 S Hidden Valley Dr #117
3155 South Hidden Valley Drive, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,243
1377 sqft
3155 S Hidden Valley Dr #117 Available 07/10/20 Spacious Townhome in Hidden Valley - This Community offers a great pool/Jacuzzi and clubhouse with fitness center. Basket ball court and playground equipment.

1 of 62

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
1 Unit Available
2259 Stone Cliff Dr.
2259 Stone Cliff Drive, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2638 sqft
Unobstructed views of St. George City and Pine Valley Mountain from this immaculate rim lot in Stone Cliff. Beautiful open floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths. 3 car garage.

1 of 27

Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
3419 S River Rd #84
3419 South River Road, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,243
1403 sqft
3419 S River Rd #84 Available 01/10/20 Cottages at Fossil Hills - Beautiful Townhome in Cottages at Fossil Hills. 3bd/2.5bath, 1345 sf, community pool & clubhouse and weight room. This property won't last long.
Results within 10 miles of Washington
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Oasis Palms
260 N Dixie Dr, St. George, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,000
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1205 sqft
A beautiful community on ten acres of land with xeriscaping. Ample green space, a fitness center, and a pool provided. Furnished apartments available. Updated interiors with modern appliances.

1 of 69

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
754 Windsor Drive
754 Windsor Drive, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1683 sqft
754 Windsor Drive Available 07/17/20 Beautiful St. George Home in Golf Course Community with Amazing Views - This St. George home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and is 1,683 square feet. Has an attached two-car garage with a large storage closet.

1 of 29

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
864 Sir Monte Drive
864 Sir Monte Drive, St. George, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,220
2415 sqft
864 Sir Monte Drive Available 05/05/20 Beautiful Home in Legacy- Views!! - 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage. Great views from the interior and the decks- both north to Pine Valley Mountain and South towards the Black Hills.

1 of 47

Last updated June 1 at 09:40am
Sunbrook
1 Unit Available
280 S Luce Del Sol Drive #218
280 S Luce Del Sol Dr, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1583 sqft
280 S Luce Del Sol Drive #218 Available 07/12/19 PET FRIENDLY Condo with Amazing views at Sunbrook Golf Course- Over $300 Worth of Inclusions! - Over $300 worth of inclusions in the rental of this property! Come and see the incredible views that
City Guide for Washington, UT

The Utah city of Washington, which saw a population explosion of about 129 percent between 2000 and 2010, was originally settled by those making a living on raising cotton, and because of this, it's often referred to as Utah's Dixie.

Washington, a relatively large city when it comes to small cities, was founded by settlers from the South who were looking for a new life in Utah. Sadly, times weren't easy, and after several disasters left the settlers poor and without hope, it was said, "The ones who remained were too poor to leave." Of course, the huge population explosion in the 21st century proves that these trying times are over, but those currently living here should shoot a big "thank you" to the original inhabitants of "Dog Town." See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Washington, UT

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Washington renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

