19 Apartments for rent in Washington, UT with gym
The Utah city of Washington, which saw a population explosion of about 129 percent between 2000 and 2010, was originally settled by those making a living on raising cotton, and because of this, it's often referred to as Utah's Dixie.
Washington, a relatively large city when it comes to small cities, was founded by settlers from the South who were looking for a new life in Utah. Sadly, times weren't easy, and after several disasters left the settlers poor and without hope, it was said, "The ones who remained were too poor to leave." Of course, the huge population explosion in the 21st century proves that these trying times are over, but those currently living here should shoot a big "thank you" to the original inhabitants of "Dog Town." See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Washington renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.