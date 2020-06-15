4782 North Quickdraw Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

3 Bedroom 2 Bath in Enoch, large fenced yard with 2 car garage - - 3 bedroom 2 bath with appliances included (fridge, dishwasher, stove/oven, washer and dryer hookups - washer and dryer are not included)

- Front yard is landscaped with grass and has sprinkler system. Has a large backyard area fenced in all the way around, (Note: landlord does not provide yard maintenance. Tenant is responsible for yard maintenance and snow removal).

- House is 1281 square feet plus a 506 square foot garage

- Large garage with automatic opener

- Located in a great area, close to an elementary school and church. (Midvalley Road area)

- Power and gas are not included, all other utilities are (water, sewer, garbage)

- No Smoking allowed.

- No pets

-Rent is $1,275 per month and a $1,400 deposit is required.



Apply at stressfreepropertymgmt.com > properties for rent

Listed for rent by Stress Free Property Management

Call or text with questions: 435-383-6096



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3408429)