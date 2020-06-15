All apartments in Enoch
Enoch, UT
4782 North Quickdraw Ln
4782 North Quickdraw Ln

4782 Quickdraw Lane · (435) 383-6096
Enoch
Location

4782 Quickdraw Lane, Enoch, UT 84721

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4782 North Quickdraw Ln · Avail. now

$1,275

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1281 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 2 Bath in Enoch, large fenced yard with 2 car garage - - 3 bedroom 2 bath with appliances included (fridge, dishwasher, stove/oven, washer and dryer hookups - washer and dryer are not included)
- Front yard is landscaped with grass and has sprinkler system. Has a large backyard area fenced in all the way around, (Note: landlord does not provide yard maintenance. Tenant is responsible for yard maintenance and snow removal).
- House is 1281 square feet plus a 506 square foot garage
- Large garage with automatic opener
- Located in a great area, close to an elementary school and church. (Midvalley Road area)
- Power and gas are not included, all other utilities are (water, sewer, garbage)
- No Smoking allowed.
- No pets
-Rent is $1,275 per month and a $1,400 deposit is required.

Apply at stressfreepropertymgmt.com > properties for rent
Listed for rent by Stress Free Property Management
Call or text with questions: 435-383-6096

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3408429)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4782 North Quickdraw Ln have any available units?
4782 North Quickdraw Ln has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4782 North Quickdraw Ln have?
Some of 4782 North Quickdraw Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4782 North Quickdraw Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4782 North Quickdraw Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4782 North Quickdraw Ln pet-friendly?
No, 4782 North Quickdraw Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Enoch.
Does 4782 North Quickdraw Ln offer parking?
Yes, 4782 North Quickdraw Ln does offer parking.
Does 4782 North Quickdraw Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4782 North Quickdraw Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4782 North Quickdraw Ln have a pool?
No, 4782 North Quickdraw Ln does not have a pool.
Does 4782 North Quickdraw Ln have accessible units?
No, 4782 North Quickdraw Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4782 North Quickdraw Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4782 North Quickdraw Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 4782 North Quickdraw Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 4782 North Quickdraw Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
