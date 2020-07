Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Property is two parts the residential home and a commercial building that could easily transform into a mother in law home or rental property. This is a great opportunity to live and work at the same place but separate buildings. The home has several rooms that could be home offices or additional bedrooms. The pool has been filled in and would make a great garden area. So many possibilities with this property! The commercial building next door is available as well total rent for both would be$2500.00 One year lease.