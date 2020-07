Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Located in the Whitehouse School District. Beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bath or 4 bedroom with an office/game-room you decide what is best. This home is in a gated community in Whitehouse. Vaulted ceilings in living room, granite counter-tops, tile and hardwood floors, wood burning fire place, fenced back yard, large covered front porch and 2 car garage. This is a beautiful place to call home.