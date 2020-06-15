Amenities

400 Redbud Circle Available 08/11/20 Three bedroom home on corner lot in Whitehouse ISD! Coming Soon! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home in Whitehouse ISD. One of the largest floor plans in the desirable Willows subdivision on a corner lot. If you love to entertain then you will adore this open concept floor plan. Large family room has a large window that allows for great natural light. Bright and airy eat in kitchen has a breakfast bar, pantry, ample cabinet space and a dining area with plenty of room for a nice sized table. Kid and pet friendly yard has a wood privacy fence. This home sits in a family friendly neighborhood and is perfect for the kids to ride bikes and nightly family walks. Schedule your showing today!



Fridge, Microwave, Oven/Stove, and Dishwasher included. Tenant to bring Washer/Dryer.



This home is tenant occupied. Showings only Monday-Friday from 9am-5pm. 24 hours notice required for all showings. Call office to schedule.



For detailed pet policy and qualifications, visit

our website at, https://www.crosspointegroup.com/tenant/ and preview our downloadable pdf.



No utilities are provided, tenant pays all.



Application fees and are non refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval in certified funds and is non refundable once paid.



We do not accept housing.



