Whitehouse, TX
400 Redbud Circle
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

400 Redbud Circle

400 Redbud Cir · (903) 705-6587
Location

400 Redbud Cir, Whitehouse, TX 75791

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 400 Redbud Circle · Avail. Aug 11

$1,325

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1402 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
400 Redbud Circle Available 08/11/20 Three bedroom home on corner lot in Whitehouse ISD! Coming Soon! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home in Whitehouse ISD. One of the largest floor plans in the desirable Willows subdivision on a corner lot. If you love to entertain then you will adore this open concept floor plan. Large family room has a large window that allows for great natural light. Bright and airy eat in kitchen has a breakfast bar, pantry, ample cabinet space and a dining area with plenty of room for a nice sized table. Kid and pet friendly yard has a wood privacy fence. This home sits in a family friendly neighborhood and is perfect for the kids to ride bikes and nightly family walks. Schedule your showing today!

Fridge, Microwave, Oven/Stove, and Dishwasher included. Tenant to bring Washer/Dryer.

This home is tenant occupied. Showings only Monday-Friday from 9am-5pm. 24 hours notice required for all showings. Call office to schedule.

For detailed pet policy and qualifications, visit
our website at, https://www.crosspointegroup.com/tenant/ and preview our downloadable pdf.

No utilities are provided, tenant pays all.

Application fees and are non refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval in certified funds and is non refundable once paid.

We do not accept housing.

(RLNE4296220)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Redbud Circle have any available units?
400 Redbud Circle has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 400 Redbud Circle have?
Some of 400 Redbud Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Redbud Circle currently offering any rent specials?
400 Redbud Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Redbud Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 Redbud Circle is pet friendly.
Does 400 Redbud Circle offer parking?
Yes, 400 Redbud Circle does offer parking.
Does 400 Redbud Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 Redbud Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Redbud Circle have a pool?
No, 400 Redbud Circle does not have a pool.
Does 400 Redbud Circle have accessible units?
No, 400 Redbud Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Redbud Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 Redbud Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 400 Redbud Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 400 Redbud Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
