Last updated August 10 2019 at 10:45 AM

4105 Bissonnet Street

4105 Bissonnet Street · No Longer Available
Location

4105 Bissonnet Street, West University Place, TX 77005
West University Place

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to your new home in Houston's most sought after neighborhood West University. Super convenient location in West U with no street noise inside the house or in backyard. Set over two floors this beautiful charming home features a brand new spacious gourmet kitchen with state of the art appliances and a stunning magazine-worthy new master bathroom. First floor is home to master and living overlooking a spacious backyard. Two secondary bedrooms up complement the second floor. Two additional parking spot (assigned with "No Parking") and garage are just some of the bonus that features this property. Zoned to West U elementary and within the City of West U, enjoy all the perks of living in a small village within the city limits! Walk to restaurants, grocery and retail shopping, and parks. Don't miss this opportunity to live in West U at this price point.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4105 Bissonnet Street have any available units?
4105 Bissonnet Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West University Place, TX.
Is 4105 Bissonnet Street currently offering any rent specials?
4105 Bissonnet Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4105 Bissonnet Street pet-friendly?
No, 4105 Bissonnet Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West University Place.
Does 4105 Bissonnet Street offer parking?
Yes, 4105 Bissonnet Street offers parking.
Does 4105 Bissonnet Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4105 Bissonnet Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4105 Bissonnet Street have a pool?
No, 4105 Bissonnet Street does not have a pool.
Does 4105 Bissonnet Street have accessible units?
No, 4105 Bissonnet Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4105 Bissonnet Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4105 Bissonnet Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4105 Bissonnet Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4105 Bissonnet Street does not have units with air conditioning.

