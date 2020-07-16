Apartment List
10 Apartments for rent in Victoria, TX with gyms

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Victoria renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list ... Read Guide >
Last updated July 16 at 12:37 AM
11 Units Available
Tanglewood
306 Sam Houston Dr, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$615
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
960 sqft
Provides easy access to Highway 59. Also near area shops and schools. One- and two-bedroom floor plans with eat-in kitchens or separate kitchen and dining rooms. Swimming pool, laundry and car park on the premises.
Last updated July 16 at 12:24 AM
38 Units Available
Colony
4109 N John Stockbauer Dr, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$897
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,467
1233 sqft
GREAT VICTORIA LOCATION Welcome home to The Colony. We are a beautiful apartment home community nestled in Victoria, Texas. Our location places us just a short trip from the Texas Zoo, wonderful schools, and serene parks.
Last updated July 16 at 12:01 AM
19 Units Available
Silvermine Apartments
6803 N Navarro St, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$954
907 sqft
Located close to Victoria Country Club and Golf Course, Loop 463, and Highway 59. Units offer hardwood floors, walk in closets, and dishwasher. Community includes 24-hour laundry, 24-hour maintenance, and pool.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
20 Units Available
The Duke
301 Augusta Dr, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern homes with USB ports, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Enjoy a resort-style pool, tennis court and yoga studio on-site. Near Victoria Mall for convenient shopping. Easy access to the Zac Lentz Parkway.
Last updated July 16 at 12:34 AM
118 Units Available
Autumn Park
4405 N Navarro St, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$635
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$804
851 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,074
1088 sqft
Welcome home to Autumn Park, a community of apartments in Victoria, Texas. Boasting spacious one, two and three-bedroom layouts, Autumn Park sets the standard in affordable apartment living that is suitable for families and working professionals.
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
14 Units Available
Latigo Crossing
1601 John Stockbauer Dr, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1310 sqft
Just a few minutes from the mall, shopping center, and local restaurants, this beautiful complex offers amenities including a fenced dog-park, resort-style pool, gourmet kitchens, and nine-foot ceilings.
Last updated July 16 at 12:18 AM
17 Units Available
Summerstone
2107 N Ben Jordan St, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$735
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
647 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$895
869 sqft
Welcome to Summerstone Apartments in Victoria, Texas. Conveniently located in a peaceful neighborhood, our family-friendly community provides you with a comfortable environment that is accommodating to every type of lifestyle.
Last updated July 16 at 12:10 AM
38 Units Available
Oak Forest
5312 John Stockbauer Dr, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
941 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom units located close to Loop 463 for easy access to shopping and dining. Units have washer/dryer, custom cabinetry and resort-style pool.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Country Lane Townhomes
4801 NE Zac Lentz Pkwy, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1322 sqft
Country Lane Townhomes, the definition of modern southern living and is located in beautiful Victoria, Texas. Here at Country Lane Townhomes, our primary goal is your relaxation.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
28 Units Available
Hawthorne at Victoria
2402 N Ben Wilson St, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1183 sqft
Elegance abounds at Hawthorne at Victoria, where an upscale lifestyle awaits in beautifully carpeted one- or two-bedroom apartments. Amenities include a bark park, saltwater pool, fitness center and Starbucks coffee bar.
City Guide for Victoria, TX

Welcome to Victoria, a Texas town with a lot of history, a diverse population, and as many residents boast, big city amenities with a small town vibe. Now, let’s get started on your apartment hunt! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gyms in Victoria, TX

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Victoria renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

