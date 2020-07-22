Apartment List
/
TX
/
stafford
/
apartments under 800
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:36 PM

88 Apartments under $800 for rent in Stafford, TX

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $800 in Stafford is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask wh... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 20 at 03:09 PM
7 Units Available
Fountain Park Apartments
12525 S Kirkwood Rd, Stafford, TX
Studio
$735
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$815
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated, gated property that has calming waterscapes and fountains. Features a professionally designed playground and soccer field. Units have large open living/dining areas, French doors, walk-in closets, and fully-equipped kitchens.
Results within 1 mile of Stafford
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 06:28 PM
8 Units Available
Alief
Tradewinds
11303 S Wilcrest Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$720
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great resident care with fresh cookies baked daily. Two pools for cooling off in the summer. Just one mile to I-69/Southwest Freeway and Beltway 8.
Results within 5 miles of Stafford
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 06:44 PM
26 Units Available
Westwood
Terraza West
10222 Forum West Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$539
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
996 sqft
Traditional gated community not far from West Sam Houston Parkway and Southwest Freeway. Tranquil apartments have poolside views, ceiling fans, and bathtubs. On-site clubhouse, laundry room, and parking.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
18 Units Available
Eldridge - West Oaks
Magnolia Terrace
3939 Synott Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$655
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$770
991 sqft
Great location for commuters with easy access to I-10, US-59, Beltway 8 and Highway 6. Residents enjoy in-unit dishwasher, walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and air conditioning. Community has on-site laundry, playground and pool.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
53 Units Available
Alief
Waters at Westchase
11490 Harwin Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$629
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
915 sqft
Waters at Westchase offers spacious one and two bedroom floor plans with both traditional and newly renovated interiors. Our array of interior designs allows us to find the perfect home for you. Something truly unique that fits your personal style.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 06:25 PM
3 Units Available
Braeburn
Heatherwood
9001 S Braeswood Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$530
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
959 sqft
Quiet community located near the Keegans Bayou Trail. Convenient amenities in cat and dog-friendly community, including a relaxing pool. Cozy units with serene features, including sunrooms, ceiling fans and soft carpet floors.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 06:16 PM
7 Units Available
Eldridge - West Oaks
Vanderbilt
12660 Medfield Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
885 sqft
Open, inviting floor plans. Resort-style pools with plenty of space to swim laps. Lush landscaping throughout property. Less than a mile to the West Park Tollway.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
7 Units Available
Westwood
Casa Del Sol
9501 W Sam Houston Pkwy S, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1108 sqft
Welcome to Casa Del Sol Apartments in Houston, Texas. Once you step into our gated community, you will have everything that you could possibly imagine right at your fingertips.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 06:03 PM
6 Units Available
Braeburn
Crossings at Berkley Square
5900 North Braeswood Boulevard, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$720
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crossings at Berkley Square in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
10 Units Available
Westwood
Villa La Jolla
10101 Forum Park Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$699
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
969 sqft
Spacious apartments near Forum Park and I-69. Granite countertops, electric appliances and walk-in closets. Wood-burning fireplace in some units. Tenants have access to a community swimming pool and two picnic areas with barbecue grills.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:42 PM
$
32 Units Available
Greater Fondren Southwest
Westbury Reserve
12261 Fondren Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
983 sqft
Home is more than where the heart is; it’s the center of your daily life. Most of your routines begin and end in the home, and if that home isn’t what you need, you’ll struggle.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 06:30 PM
96 Units Available
Westbury
Heights at Post Oak
12500 Dunlap Street, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$700
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$827
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1221 sqft
An excellent location near public transportation and parks. Apartments feature large walk-in closets, new appliances, and internet access. Two playgrounds, ample parking, and green space. Smoke-free and wheelchair accessible.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 21 at 10:01 PM
11 Units Available
Greater Fondren Southwest
Reserve at Braes Forest
8000 Creekbend Dr, Houston, TX
Studio
$668
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$720
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
915 sqft
Luxurious amenities include emergency maintenance, laundry centers, and a playground. Apartments feature granite counters, energy-efficient appliances, and recent renovations. Located close to restaurants, pro sports arenas, and cultural attractions.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
38 Units Available
Greater Fondren Southwest
Toro Place
12101 Fondren, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$675
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
964 sqft
Welcome to Toro Place, we are proud to announce that we are under new management and are excited to introduce new positive changes to the community.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
9 Units Available
Alief
Parque at Bellaire
7000 Cook Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
983 sqft
These spacious apartments on tree-lined streets feature large closets, patio/balcony, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Community has a dog park, pool, playground and gym. E-payments accepted for rent.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 06:09 PM
12 Units Available
Greater Fondren Southwest
Wesley Gardens
8700 Gustine Ln, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$565
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
977 sqft
Prime Houston location and utilities included. Near medical centers, parks, shopping and transit. Units include air conditioning, dishwasher and patio/balcony. Pet friendly. Pool, conference room, internet cafe and club house. 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 21 at 03:04 PM
7 Units Available
Greater Fondren Southwest
Reserve At 63 Sixty Three
6363 W Airport Blvd, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$715
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
920 sqft
Close to Brays Bayou Park on West Airport Boulevard. Gated community with a pool, playground, video patrol, and on-site laundry facilities. Units with fireplaces and washers/dryers.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 06:26 PM
$
16 Units Available
Greater Fondren Southwest
Westbury Crossing
12211 Fondren Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$695
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
989 sqft
Convenient to everything that Houston has to offer, Westbury Crossings is the perfect combination of comfort, convenience, and value.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 21 at 01:19 AM
7 Units Available
Sharpstown
Riveraine
8181 Colony Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$700
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
940 sqft
Just south of Beechnut street and east of Brays Bayou, these comfortable one- and two-bedroom units include air conditioning, bathtubs, fireplaces, patios and balconies, and new refrigerators.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
$
25 Units Available
Eldridge - West Oaks
Oaks of Ashford Point
4040 Synott Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$729
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to the Westpark Tollway and Joseph Forenza Park. Luxurious units feature large dining areas, walk-in closets and washer-dryer connection. Community includes parking, on-site laundry, pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 06:23 PM
38 Units Available
Westwood
Las Varandas Del Sur
10003 Forum West Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$649
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$759
925 sqft
Great location close to I-69, convenient for commuters. Apartments include washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community includes parking, pool, on-site laundry and playground.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 21 at 02:15 PM
10 Units Available
Greater Fondren Southwest
Reserve at Creekbend
7600 Creekbend Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated community tucked into a wooded setting. On-site playground, ample parking and laundry services. Updated interiors with granite countertops, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 22 at 06:27 PM
4 Units Available
Sedona
14402 Pavilion Pt, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$699
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
953 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sedona in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 06:25 PM
16 Units Available
Braeburn
Stoneriver
8901 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$590
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$645
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$850
1250 sqft
Relaxing poolside retreat in a cozy complex east of Brays Bayou Greenway Trail. Pet friendly units have dishwashers, walk-in closets, and bathtubs. On-site business center, carport, clubhouse, and swimming pool.
City Guide for Stafford, TX

Stafford was once known as Stafford's Point, this city grew around a plantation that William Stafford had to rebuild after a Mexican general burned it down during the Texas Revolution.

Stafford, which now has a population well over 17,500, according to the 2010 U.S. Census, began with very humble beginnings. In fact, there were only 50 people living there in 1884. The population rose and fell, even dropping to 100 in 1914 after having reached a peak of 300, before experiencing a huge boom after 1946. Even with an ever-increasing population, however, the city has managed to set aside over 35 acres of land as municipal parks.

Having trouble with Craigslist Stafford? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments under $800 in Stafford, TX

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $800 in Stafford is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask what paperwork they need and come prepared. Bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation from an employer or landlord are usually standard. It’s better to come to an apartment tour over-prepared and ready to sign.

You probably won’t find affordable apartments under $800 in Stafford in the heart of the action, but you can still land in a neighborhood you love. Look for locations on the outskirts of your dream location or reconsider how much space you really need. A studio apartment may offer plenty of space in your ideal neighborhood at a cheaper price point.

Some property managers will also know about apartments under $800 in other buildings they manage, or through word-of-mouth from industry contacts. Ask about any leads if you can’t find the space you need. Touring the first floor for affordable apartments that need some updating can also yield a great deal.

Similar Pages

Stafford 1 Bedroom ApartmentsStafford 2 Bedroom ApartmentsStafford 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsStafford 3 Bedroom ApartmentsStafford Accessible ApartmentsStafford Apartments under $800
Stafford Apartments under $900Stafford Apartments with BalconiesStafford Apartments with GaragesStafford Apartments with GymsStafford Apartments with Hardwood FloorsStafford Apartments with Move-in Specials
Stafford Apartments with ParkingStafford Apartments with PoolsStafford Apartments with Washer-DryersStafford Dog Friendly ApartmentsStafford Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TX
Texas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXRosenberg, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXRichmond, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TX
Alvin, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TXBay City, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXClute, TXChannelview, TXAngleton, TXCinco Ranch, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine