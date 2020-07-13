AL
90 Apartments under $900 for rent in Spring, TX

19 Units Available
The Cottages of Cypresswood
7203 Oakwood Glen Blvd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1106 sqft
Located close to Market Street and The Woodlands Mall for shopping, dining and entertainment. Community is pet-friendly and has a swimming pool. Units have hardwood floors and granite counters in kitchens.
13 Units Available
Park at Northgate Apartments
26325 Northgate Crossing Blvd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$841
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury gated community with monthly resident events. Property features beach-entry pool, putting green, ponds, picnic area, and more. I-45 and Hardy Toll Road nearby for easy transportation. Near Woodland Mall and the Spring Trails preserve.
19 Units Available
The Edgewater at Klein
7303 Spring-Cypress Rd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
990 sqft
Updated apartments with extra storage, in-unit laundry and ceiling fans. Onsite amenities include a garage, pool and coffee bar. Easy access to I-45 and the Sam Houston Tollway. Near Gleannloch Pines Golf Club.
24 Units Available
Falcon Ridge
4603 Cypresswood Dr, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$811
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,087
982 sqft
Resort-style pool with waterscaped fountain features. Electronic gated entry. Private patio or balcony with all floor plans.
11 Units Available
Timber Canyon
16339 Stuebner Airline Rd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$764
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$988
996 sqft
Controlled access community with homes that feature large closets and breathtaking views on the private patio/balcony. Residents can relax outside of their home in the community clubhouse, where there is free Wi-Fi for tenants. Reserved parking spaces for residents.
13 Units Available
Rayford's Edge
25650 Interstate 45, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$894
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1029 sqft
Pet-friendly property that offers a dog park to its pet-owning residents. Easy access to shopping and dining while still offering a scenic, secluded community. Units offer central heating and reserved parking for their tenants.
9 Units Available
Applewood
4500 Cypresswood Dr, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$813
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
899 sqft
Cozy units with W/D hookup, ceiling fan and hardwood floors. Community includes onsite parking, hot tub and gym. Dogs and cats allowed. Near I-45 and the Willowbrook Mall.
5 Units Available
Serena Woods
2800 Hirschfield Rd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1258 sqft
In-home climate control, plus ceiling fans. Resort-style pool surrounded by mature vegetation. Community backs up to the Mercer Botanic Gardens.
44 Units Available
North Park Forest
La Monterra
310 Parramatta Ln, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$665
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
867 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at La Monterra in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
12 Units Available
Kendall Manor
21717 Inverness Forest Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1072 sqft
Entertainment and shopping easily accessible thanks to Hardy Toll Road. Residents can also enjoy staying home with onsite coffee bar, playground and clubhouse. Newly renovated apartment homes within gated community.
5 Units Available
North Park Forest
Highland Cross Apartments
411 Highland Cross Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$680
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1037 sqft
Large apartments with 11-foot ceilings, air conditioning, private patio/balcony and washer/dryer in unit. Community has a soccer field, hot tub, playbround and sparkling swimming pool.
9 Units Available
Stoneleigh Cypress Station
18203 Westfield Place Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
983 sqft
38 Units Available
Parc at 505
505 Cypress Station Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$880
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1478 sqft
Ready access to I-45 and close to Lents Family Park East and Forest Oaks Park. Pet-friendly, 1-3 bedroom apartments with W/D hookup, extra storage and fireplace. Residents have access to dog park, playground and clubhouse.
22 Units Available
Windsong Village
2929 Hirschfield Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$880
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
952 sqft
Homes include walk-in closets, a W/D hookup and fireplace. Dogs and cats allowed. A community hot tub and 24-hour gym are available to residents. Easy access to I-45. Near Cypresswood Golf Club.
6 Units Available
Humble
Meadowbrook
515 S Bender Ave, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$809
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
900 sqft
Our one and two bedroom apartments at Meadowbrook in Humble, Texas, offer you the best apartment living youll find in the area. From sleek interiors to chic exteriors, our modern apartments offer you a stylish yet comfortable place to call home.
20 Units Available
Century Park
20430 Imperial Valley Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$823
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
936 sqft
Take pleasure in convenient unit features, including eat-in kitchens and washer-dryer hookups. Efficient living with on-site amenities, including open lot parking and Internet access. Enjoy flying remote controlled airplanes at the nearby Schiveley R/C Field.
6 Units Available
Huntington at Stonefield
13100 Stonefield Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
975 sqft
Located off of I-45 near the National Museum of Funeral History. Convenient unit features include a ceiling fan and full-size dryer and washer connections. Community features a fitness center, controlled access gates and a playground.
21 Units Available
City Station
905 Cypress Station, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$680
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1205 sqft
Luxurious units feature washer dryer hookup, a patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers BBQ grills, pool, and parking. Great location just minutes from shops, restaurants, and schools.
12 Units Available
Cypress Ridge
2331 Bammelwood Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1250 sqft
Minutes from Kuykendahl and FM 1960. Stunning community featuring brushed-nickel fixtures, wood-inspired flooring, and updated countertops and cabinets. Night patrol provided. Playground, pool and fitness center available. Pet-friendly.
31 Units Available
Kingwood
Lodge at Kingwood
938 Kingwood Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$876
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1112 sqft
Great schools in the area are perfect for families. Property has beautiful landscape views, and many mature trees. Residents can shop at nearby grocery stores and the town's community shopping center.
9 Units Available
Commerce Park
15330 Ella Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$640
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom apartments can come fully furnished. Amenities include central air conditioning/heat, breakfast bar, mini blinds, fireplace, walk-in closets, and tile flooring. Community has clubhouse, pool, fitness center, and laundry facilities. Near I-45.
19 Units Available
Grogan's Mill
Trailpoint
2301 S Millbend Dr, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated apartments feature granite countertops, vivid new paint and flooring. Close to nearby schools and parks. Community features a business center, outdoor kitchen and lounge, and walking paths.
14 Units Available
The Villages at Louetta
5015 Louetta Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$834
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,358
1150 sqft
Minutes away from I-45, airport and shopping. Recently renovated units are pet friendly with walk-in closets, extra storage and carport/garage. Outdoor living includes, pool, playground, BBQ/grill and courtyard. 24 hour gym.
8 Units Available
Abbey at Champions
14101 Walters Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$719
566 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
998 sqft
Peaceful community with over-sized apartments, surrounded by woodland. Classy, contemporary units have granite-style countertops, stainless steel appliances, and air conditioning. Speedy transportation links via nearby I-45.
Rent Report
Spring

July 2020 Spring Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Spring Rent Report. Spring rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Spring rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Spring rents declined slightly over the past month

Spring rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and are down moderately by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Spring stand at $1,121 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,372 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Spring's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Houston Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Spring over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Houston metro for which we have data, 9 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Sugar Land has the most expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,534; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Pasadena has the least expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,020; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.3%.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Spring

    As rents have fallen moderately in Spring, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Spring is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Texas have varied, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.2% in Dallas whereas rents have fallen 0.1% in Austin.
    • Spring's median two-bedroom rent of $1,372 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Spring fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Las Vegas (+0.6%), and Memphis (+0.5%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Spring than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Spring is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Houston
    $840
    $1,030
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Pasadena
    $830
    $1,020
    0
    1.3%
    Pearland
    $1,100
    $1,350
    -0.5%
    -0.3%
    League City
    $1,210
    $1,480
    0.4%
    -1.2%
    Sugar Land
    $1,250
    $1,530
    -0.8%
    -1.4%
    Baytown
    $870
    $1,070
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    Missouri City
    $1,170
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Conroe
    $890
    $1,090
    -0.1%
    -0.6%
    Spring
    $1,120
    $1,370
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Galveston
    $890
    $1,080
    0.2%
    -0.3%
    Texas City
    $900
    $1,100
    0
    0.4%
    Rosenberg
    $840
    $1,030
    0.3%
    -3.1%
    Lake Jackson
    $770
    $940
    0.1%
    -3.8%
    Stafford
    $1,020
    $1,240
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    Humble
    $1,050
    $1,280
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Richmond
    $1,000
    $1,220
    0.1%
    -1%
    Tomball
    $1,000
    $1,230
    0.3%
    1.8%
    Webster
    $1,000
    $1,230
    0.1%
    -1.4%
    Magnolia
    $970
    $1,180
    0.4%
    -1.4%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

