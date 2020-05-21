/
3 bedroom apartments
10 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in South Padre Island, TX
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
135 E BAHAMA ST.
135 East Bahama Street, South Padre Island, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2658 sqft
Very nice long term rental. Property is walking distance to the beach, has a very nice pool and is close to restaurants and stores. An additional $25..00 fee per month per pet in addition to the $250.00 per pet non refundable pet fee is required.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
209 W Hibiscus Street
209 West Hibiscus Street, South Padre Island, TX
This is your chance to live in the ever so desired South Padre Island!!! Escape to this beautiful and bright, fully furnished, 5 bedroom, 4 bath home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
110 Coronado Dr.
110 Coronado Drive, South Padre Island, TX
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2125 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL A MUST:360*ROOFTOP PANORAMA VIEWS Day Gazing to Night Starz RESIDENCE LUXURY LIVING JUNE, JULY, AUGUST - FEATURES A COASTAL Gulf, Bay, City View OBSERVATION DECK SKY BAR: open venue space to social dining, entertain, meditate, relax
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
110 Retama St.
110 West Retama Street, South Padre Island, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1264 sqft
LARGE 3 BEDROOMS, 3 BATHS, FURNISHED, TILE THROUGHOUT, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, 2 ASSIGNED PARKING SPACES, WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT, COMPLEX HAS SWIMMING POOL. WALKING DISTANCE TO THE BEACH.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
5909 Padre Blvd.
5909 Padre Blvd, South Padre Island, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1454 sqft
Luxury corner Condo located on private marina, 3 bdr/ 2bath, two private balconies with channel view. Tastefully Furnished. Marble counter tops in Kitchen and Bathrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
106 A Aries Dr.
106 A, South Padre Island, TX
Very nice townhome, excellent location. It's one block to beach access to Wanna-Wanna Restaurant Bar. Facing property it's the one on the left side.
Last updated June 12 at 11:49pm
116 E Whiting St
116 East Whiting Street, South Padre Island, TX
This house is of 4 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. It is fully furnished with beds and appliances, cable and wifi installed. Room one contains 4 twin beds. Rooms two and three contain 2 full beds each, and Room four has 1 queen bed.
Results within 5 miles of South Padre Island
Last updated May 4 at 10:35am
602 North Shore
602 North Shore Drive, Port Isabel, TX
Spanish Style Home steps away from our famous Port Isabel Townsite w/tours and waterfront restaurants, grocery stores, free shuttle service, and much more to entertain and shop for antiques, retro gifts at coastal stores and market days, and of
Results within 10 miles of South Padre Island
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
12 Cypress Point
12 Cypress Point Drive, Laguna Vista, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1735 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home located on the 17th fairway of the golf course. Huge back patio for entertaining family and friends. The backyard has citrus trees and mature palm trees.There is a vinyl clad fence.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
620 Beach Blvd
620 Beach Boulevard, Laguna Vista, TX
WATERFRONT FURNISHED LEASE AVAILABLE RESIDENCE w/Equipped Efficiency detached Apartment Rental, guest room, maid or nanny room and private pool courtyard all year round.
