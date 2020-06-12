25 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Brownsville, TX

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:33pm
10 Units Available
La Mansion Del Paso
2700 FM 802, Brownsville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1326 sqft
Located near Interstate 69E and Portway Acres Park. Pet-friendly apartments feature relaxing community amenities, including a resort-style swimming pool and walking trails. Convenient apartment unit features include air conditioning, ceiling fans and dishwasher.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
38 MEDICAL ST.
38 Medical Dr, Brownsville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1972 sqft
Beautiful home centrally located in desirable area!! Great floor plan. 3 car garage, huge Master closet! Each bedroom has it's own bathroom, awesome price. This house is a Gem!!!

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
554 GALVESTON RD.
554 Galveston Road, Brownsville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$900
1376 sqft
Very nice apartment in an area very close to HEB, Walmart, restaurants, convenience stores, walking trail, Sunrise Mall, and the expressway. Unit offers downstairs kitchen, living room, dining room, laundry room (connections only), and 1/2 bath.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
5606 MYSTIC BEND
5606 Mystic Bend, Brownsville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1911 sqft
Great rental home in the beautiful Woods Subdivision. Home features, sunken living room, formal dining room, breakfast nook, all appliances, indoor laundry area, split floor plan, covered patio, storage shed, large backyard and much more!

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
5321 WILDERNESS DR.
5321 Wilderness Drive, Brownsville, TX
Beautiful modern style home with awesome views of the resaca and infinity pool, The house is all stucco over block has 4 bedrooms with full baths and walking closets in every bedroom, 2 living rooms, dining room, theatre/movie room, game room,

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
3096 WEST LAKE AVE.
3096 West Lake Avenue, Brownsville, TX
THIS BEAUTIFUL CUSTOM BUILT HOME ! It features 4 bedrooms with full bathrooms, plus maid's room, 2 half bathrooms, 2 car garage, granite counter tops and tile flooring throughout, amazing open floor plan with an abundance of natural lighting,

1 of 10

Last updated October 3 at 02:20pm
1 Unit Available
3113 MICHAELWOOD DR.
3113 Michaelwood Drive, Brownsville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1740 sqft
READY TO MOVE IN.

1 of 10

Last updated July 17 at 10:30pm
1 Unit Available
3177 MICHAELWOOD DR.
3177 Michaelwood Drive, Brownsville, TX
4 BEDROOMS 2.5 BATHS 2 CAR GARAGE TILE FLOORS GRANITE TOPS
Results within 1 mile of Brownsville

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
809 BALBOA AVE.
809 Avenida Balboa, Rancho Viejo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2850 sqft
BEAUTIFUL VILLA in exclusive Golf Resort of Rancho Viejo with great curb appeal. This stucco beauty with Spanish tile roof has two concrete driveways and two car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Brownsville

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
382 S SAM HOUSTON
382 South Sam Houston Boulevard, San Benito, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
2334 sqft
SPACIOUS HOME THAT CAN BE LEASED FOR COMMERCIAL USE OR COMBO. HOME BASED BUSINESS WOULD ALSO WORK.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
5300 Escondido Pass
5300 Escondia Drive, Laureles, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1587 sqft
beautiful courtyard home with a detached garage that opens both.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
12 Cypress Point
12 Cypress Point Drive, Laguna Vista, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1735 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home located on the 17th fairway of the golf course. Huge back patio for entertaining family and friends. The backyard has citrus trees and mature palm trees.There is a vinyl clad fence.

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
620 Beach Blvd
620 Beach Boulevard, Laguna Vista, TX
WATERFRONT FURNISHED LEASE AVAILABLE RESIDENCE w/Equipped Efficiency detached Apartment Rental, guest room, maid or nanny room and private pool courtyard all year round.

1 of 27

Last updated May 4 at 10:35am
1 Unit Available
602 North Shore
602 North Shore Drive, Port Isabel, TX
Spanish Style Home steps away from our famous Port Isabel Townsite w/tours and waterfront restaurants, grocery stores, free shuttle service, and much more to entertain and shop for antiques, retro gifts at coastal stores and market days, and of
Results within 10 miles of Brownsville

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
613 N 3rd St
613 North 3rd Street, Harlingen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$700
1010 sqft
Cute older home features large open floor plan, jacuzzi style bath tub in master bathroom, new tile and interior paint throughout. Nearby schools include Austin Elementary, Memorial and Harlingen High School. To schedule a viewing call Mason and Co.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
921 E Sul Ross Ave
921 East Sul Ross Avenue, Harlingen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$875
Available 07/01/20 Lovely older home newly remodled with new tile throughout, accent architectural wall, all new double paned windows, new AC and plumbing as well. For more information please contact 956-423-4444 ext 103 (RLNE5198514)

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
2813 QUAIL RUN
2813 Quail Run St, Harlingen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$975
1480 sqft
Ready for new tenant. Newly painted throughout. New fans and fixtures. Includes refrigerator, electric range, dishwasher and laundry area with connections for side by side washer and dryer. New tile in living room area.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
135 E BAHAMA ST.
135 East Bahama Street, South Padre Island, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2658 sqft
Very nice long term rental. Property is walking distance to the beach, has a very nice pool and is close to restaurants and stores. An additional $25..00 fee per month per pet in addition to the $250.00 per pet non refundable pet fee is required.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
209 W Hibiscus Street
209 West Hibiscus Street, South Padre Island, TX
This is your chance to live in the ever so desired South Padre Island!!! Escape to this beautiful and bright, fully furnished, 5 bedroom, 4 bath home.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
110 Coronado Dr.
110 Coronado Drive, South Padre Island, TX
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2125 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL A MUST:360*ROOFTOP PANORAMA VIEWS Day Gazing to Night Starz RESIDENCE LUXURY LIVING JUNE, JULY, AUGUST - FEATURES A COASTAL Gulf, Bay, City View OBSERVATION DECK SKY BAR: open venue space to social dining, entertain, meditate, relax

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
110 Retama St.
110 West Retama Street, South Padre Island, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1264 sqft
LARGE 3 BEDROOMS, 3 BATHS, FURNISHED, TILE THROUGHOUT, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, 2 ASSIGNED PARKING SPACES, WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT, COMPLEX HAS SWIMMING POOL. WALKING DISTANCE TO THE BEACH.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
5909 Padre Blvd.
5909 Padre Blvd, South Padre Island, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1454 sqft
Luxury corner Condo located on private marina, 3 bdr/ 2bath, two private balconies with channel view. Tastefully Furnished. Marble counter tops in Kitchen and Bathrooms.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
106 A Aries Dr.
106 A, South Padre Island, TX
Very nice townhome, excellent location. It's one block to beach access to Wanna-Wanna Restaurant Bar. Facing property it's the one on the left side.

1 of 9

Last updated February 13 at 11:29am
1 Unit Available
2005 E Austin Ave
2005 East Austin Avenue, Harlingen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$950
1400 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 home in Excellent Harlingen location, close to Sunshine Strip and the Loop. Separate living and dining room, tiled flooring throughout and galley kitchen with breakfast bar.

June 2020 Brownsville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Brownsville Rent Report. Brownsville rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Brownsville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Brownsville rents held steady over the past month

Brownsville rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Brownsville stand at $537 for a one-bedroom apartment and $696 for a two-bedroom. Brownsville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Brownsville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Brownsville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Brownsville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Brownsville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Brownsville's median two-bedroom rent of $696 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% rise in Brownsville.
    • While Brownsville's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Brownsville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly four-and-a-half times the price in Brownsville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

