3 bedroom apartments
11 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Weslaco, TX
Tierra Santa Golf Club Community
4218 Vida Grande
4218 Vida Grande, Weslaco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
MOVE IN TODAY!! - Property Id: 290611 Wonderful home in Weslaco with 3 full bedrooms, 3 full baths + Bonus Room thru Garage for Maids, Storage or Game Room. Beautiful views to the golf course.
2107 W Mimosa Drive
2107 Mimosa Drive, Weslaco, TX
Recently built two story home in gated community of Midpoint Estates. Home is conveniently located within minutes of Expressway 83, Harlon Block Sports Complex, movie theater, shops, restaurants and schools.
Tierra Santa Golf Club Community
1323 Buena Suerte Street
1323 Buena Suerte, Weslaco, TX
Beautiful executive home with over 2800 sq ft that includes 2 Living Areas and 2 Dining areas with 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. Master Bedroom Suite is separate from other bedrooms and has a private entrance to back patio.
713 Alexandria Avenue
713 Alexandria Ave, Mercedes, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1302 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home, close to the outlet mall, Very cozy home. it has a decent yard size, come and check out this rental house.
1102 34th Street
1102 Mile 5 North Road, Hidalgo County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1090 sqft
3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; fence will be installed in backyard; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.
Income Restricted - Casa Saldana
1225 N FM 491, Mercedes, TX
3 Bedrooms
$564
1068 sqft
Welcome! Bienvendios! Whether you are in need of a place to call home for many years or just looking to save up for a year before purchasing a home, our full service staff will assist you from application to move-in.
206 RICKY CROSSLAND
206 Ricky Crossland Avenue, Elsa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
2219 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH - REMODELED HOME IN ELSA TEXAS - THIS HOME HAS RECENTLY BEEN REMODELED WITH A LOT OF UPGRADES. OWNER LOOKING FOR A MODEL TENANT THAT WILL TAKE CARE OF HER HOME AS IF IT WAS THEIR OWN.
310 Hester Ave
310 Hester Ave, Donna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$795
Shady Acres - Property Id: 312159 Shady Acres offers wonderful amenities and a safe community. Family comes first here and our homes are BRAND NEW!! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
3312 Sandie Lane
3312 Sandie Lane, Edinburg, TX
Attractive 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home w/huge Fenced in backyard! Bright and spacious living spaces with tile floors throughout. This neat and tidy home features a sizable master bedroom, open kitchen and dining area, with a breakfast bar.
610 Comedy Lane
610 Comedy Drive, Hidalgo County, TX
Don't be ashamed to let others know of your success. After all, what good is success if you can't live in it? This Hacienda offers over 5,600 total sq ft, 4,000 of that is ultimate fine living space.
2820 Wolverine St
2820 Wolverine St, César Chávez, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1134 sqft
Brand new units with luxury finish-out off Canton and Raul Longoria. Its is time to enjoy a large patio and move in to a brand new location. These units are spacious and very well built.