apartments with pool
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:52 AM
10 Apartments for rent in South Padre Island, TX with pool
1 Unit Available
110 Coronado Dr.
110 Coronado Drive, South Padre Island, TX
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2125 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
SUMMER RENTAL A MUST:360*ROOFTOP PANORAMA VIEWS Day Gazing to Night Starz RESIDENCE LUXURY LIVING JUNE, JULY, AUGUST - FEATURES A COASTAL Gulf, Bay, City View OBSERVATION DECK SKY BAR: open venue space to social dining, entertain, meditate, relax
1 Unit Available
5909 Padre Blvd.
5909 Padre Blvd, South Padre Island, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1454 sqft
Luxury corner condo located on private marina, 3 bdr/ 2bath, two private balconies with channel view. Tastefully furnished. Marble counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
110 Retama St.
110 West Retama Street, South Padre Island, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1264 sqft
LARGE 3 BEDROOMS, 3 BATHS, FURNISHED, TILE THROUGHOUT, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, 2 ASSIGNED PARKING SPACES, WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT, COMPLEX HAS SWIMMING POOL. WALKING DISTANCE TO THE BEACH.
1 Unit Available
135 E BAHAMA ST.
135 East Bahama Street, South Padre Island, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2658 sqft
Very nice long term rental. Property is walking distance to the beach, has a very nice pool and is close to restaurants and stores. An additional $25..00 fee per month per pet in addition to the $250.00 per pet non refundable pet fee is required.
1 Unit Available
107 E ACAPULCO ST.
107 E Acapulco St, South Padre Island, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,471
992 sqft
Very nice ground floor condo 2/2, hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliance, unfurnished with stackable washer/dryer, pool and bbq area. Half block to the beach and walking distance to restaurants/shopping.
1 Unit Available
107 Harbor Dr.
107 East Harbor Street, South Padre Island, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
920 sqft
RESERVE IN FALL to WINTER ON THE SUN .Lease Available - SEPT 2020 - MAY 2021 APPLY- Top / Ground Level Condo..Excellent Location! Approximately 400 feet to beach access & Margaritas Beach Bar & Grill.
1 Unit Available
116 E Whiting St
116 East Whiting Street, South Padre Island, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
2649 sqft
This house is of 4 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. It is fully furnished with beds and appliances, cable and wifi installed. Room one contains 4 twin beds. Rooms two and three contain 2 full beds each, and Room four has 1 queen bed.
1 Unit Available
3000 E GULF BLVD.
3000 Gulf Boulevard, South Padre Island, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1120 sqft
Beachfront condo with spectacular views of the Gulf of Mexico. Large balcony to view the sunset or sunrise. A 2 bedroom and 2 bath condo fully furnished. Beautifully decorated with a spacious kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of South Padre Island
1 Unit Available
602 North Shore
602 North Shore Drive, Port Isabel, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2536 sqft
Spanish Style Home steps away from our famous Port Isabel Townsite w/tours and waterfront restaurants, grocery stores, free shuttle service, and much more to entertain and shop for antiques, retro gifts at coastal stores and market days, and of
Results within 10 miles of South Padre Island
1 Unit Available
3 Harbor Town
3 Harbor Town, Laguna Vista, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1736 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Adventure & Fun is easy! Play golf, ride our bikes, Kayak or go fishing on our boat (if available) and enjoy a view of beautiful sunrises and the Laguna Madre. Great place for business professionals as well as vacationers.