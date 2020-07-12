Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:54 AM

13 Apartments for rent in South Padre Island, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some South Padre Island apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common are... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
5200 Padre Blvd.
5200 Padre Boulevard, South Padre Island, TX
Studio
$1,080
864 sqft
Rent for 12 month and receive the 13th month FREE! Unit 103. Perfect spot to attract the million tourists that visit South Padre Island each year and pass this building. All glass front to display your product.

1 Unit Available
3311 Padre Blvd.
3311 Padre Boulevard, South Padre Island, TX
Studio
$1,100
905 sqft
Centrally located office with plenty of windows. Anchor offices include Insurance, Mortgage, Title, Catering and two Real Estate offices.

1 Unit Available
110 Coronado Dr.
110 Coronado Drive, South Padre Island, TX
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2125 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
SUMMER RENTAL A MUST:360*ROOFTOP PANORAMA VIEWS Day Gazing to Night Starz RESIDENCE LUXURY LIVING JUNE, JULY, AUGUST - FEATURES A COASTAL Gulf, Bay, City View OBSERVATION DECK SKY BAR: open venue space to social dining, entertain, meditate, relax

1 Unit Available
110 Retama St.
110 West Retama Street, South Padre Island, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1264 sqft
LARGE 3 BEDROOMS, 3 BATHS, FURNISHED, TILE THROUGHOUT, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, 2 ASSIGNED PARKING SPACES, WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT, COMPLEX HAS SWIMMING POOL. WALKING DISTANCE TO THE BEACH.

1 Unit Available
4000 Padre Blvd.
4000 Padre Boulevard, South Padre Island, TX
Studio
$2,000
2500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Don't keep your business a secret-Perfect spot to attract the million tourists that visit South Padre Island each year. 2500 square feet on the 1st floor. Large store front windows are perfect to display your product. Plenty of parking.

1 Unit Available
116 E Whiting St
116 East Whiting Street, South Padre Island, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
2649 sqft
This house is of 4 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. It is fully furnished with beds and appliances, cable and wifi installed. Room one contains 4 twin beds. Rooms two and three contain 2 full beds each, and Room four has 1 queen bed.

1 Unit Available
201 Capricorn Dr.
201 W Capricorn Dr, South Padre Island, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1643 sqft
This fully furnished 2 bedroom/2.5 bath penthouse condo comes fully furnished and offers beautiful panoramic views of Laguna Madre Bay and the Gulf of Mexico. Both bedrooms are carpeted and have their own full bathroom.
Results within 5 miles of South Padre Island

1 Unit Available
101 Maxan St.
101 East Maxan Street, Port Isabel, TX
Studio
$1,100
2136 sqft
This building is for rent as well as for sale. It is sitting on a 25 ft by 120 ft lot with 2136 sq. ft of AC area 120 ft of open porch area and 720 ft of concrete drive.

1 Unit Available
602 North Shore
602 North Shore Drive, Port Isabel, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2536 sqft
Spanish Style Home steps away from our famous Port Isabel Townsite w/tours and waterfront restaurants, grocery stores, free shuttle service, and much more to entertain and shop for antiques, retro gifts at coastal stores and market days, and of
Results within 10 miles of South Padre Island

1 Unit Available
3 Harbor Town
3 Harbor Town, Laguna Vista, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1736 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Adventure & Fun is easy! Play golf, ride our bikes, Kayak or go fishing on our boat (if available) and enjoy a view of beautiful sunrises and the Laguna Madre. Great place for business professionals as well as vacationers.

1 Unit Available
10 Golf House Rd.
10 Golf House Road, Laguna Vista, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1390 sqft
This charming 3 bedroom/2 bath corner townhouse is situated lakefront, making it the perfect location to unwind for the day! Enjoy the beautiful sunsets from the enclosed private patio or living and kitchen area.

1 Unit Available
20 Augusta West
20 Augusta W, Laguna Vista, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1015 sqft
BEAUTIFUL AND QUIET SUBDIVISION ON THE GOLF COURSE, 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, 1 CAR GARAGE FULLY FURNISHED READY FOR A LONG TERM RENTAL. EASY TO SHOW $1300 PLUS ELECTRIC AND $1300 DEPOSIT
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in South Padre Island, TX

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

