Apartment List
/
TX
/
rockport
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:40 PM

11 Apartments for rent in Rockport, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Rockport apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
195 Units Available
Pearl Point
2400 FM 2165, Rockport, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,117
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,658
1382 sqft
Discover your luxury apartment home in iconic Rockport, TX. Just a quick drive to Rockport Beach, local parks, golf courses, and favorite bayside restaurants.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
126 Whistlers Cove
126 Whistler's Cove, Rockport, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1334 sqft
Impeccable Two bedroom home plus study, lawn maintenance included. Upgraded kitchen and bathrooms and fully fenced yard. Washer, Dryer and Fridge included. $1600 per month with $1600 deposit
Results within 1 mile of Rockport

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
4340 Highway 35 N
4340 Texas Highway 35, Fulton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,150
400 sqft
WALKING DISTANCE TO WATER, THIS GORGEOUS 1 BEDROOM STUDIO FEATURES, FULL KITCHEN AMENITIES, TANKLESS WATER HEATER, STORAGE ROOM W WASHER & DRYER, RENT INCLUDES WATER, ELECTRIC, TRASH, INTERNET, CABLE, PRIVATE PARKING. $1150 PLUS DEPOSIT.

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
4841 Hwy 35 N - 201
4841 Texas Highway 35, Aransas County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
880 sqft
Completely remodeled upstairs apartment. Each bedroom has new carpet and ceiling fans. There is ceramic tile flooring in the living room, kitchen and bath. Each apartment comes with a washer/dryer combo unit.
Results within 5 miles of Rockport

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
146 W. Lake Dr
146 Westlake Dr, Lamar, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2nd floor. Newly renovated, new flooring, new paint, new bath, ceiling fans, new appliances. Under new ownership! Great location, quiet upscale neighborhood. Lake on property. Mature trees, great neighbors. Parking garages.
Results within 10 miles of Rockport
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 06:35 PM
9 Units Available
Cove
2032 State Highway 361, Ingleside, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
941 sqft
Fashionable, modern and with upscale designer features throughout. On-site fitness center, detached garages, lounge-style pool and a dog park. Homes include a full-size washer and dryer and garden bathtubs.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Oasis
2050 South Saunders Street, Aransas Pass, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$750
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come discover Oasis in beautiful Aransas Pass, Texas.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1329 Oak Park Dr
1329 Oak Park Drive, Aransas Pass, TX
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1217 sqft
This is a beautiful home that has been remodeled with hardwood flooring thru out, open concept, side by side stainless, refrigerator, stainless stove and dishwasher, window blinds and a large separated 2 car garage with remote, breezeway between

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
341 S Commercial St
341 South Commercial Street, Aransas Pass, TX
Studio
$1,450
2652 sqft
Prime downtown location in Aransas Pass! This building has been recently renovated throughout. 2,652sqft of useable space! Open layout provides endless possibilities for retail or office space.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
1360 Oak Park Dr
1360 Oak Park Drive, Aransas Pass, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1250 sqft
COMPLETELY REMODELED HOME FOR RENT. FOUR BEDROOM OR THREE WITH EXTRA LARGE FAMILY ROOM WITH FULL BATH ASND CLOSIT IN BATHROOM, TWO TOTAL BATHS WITH CARPET AND TILE THROUGHOUT. LARGE FENCED BACKYARD WITH TREES.DOUBLE GATE IN BACK FOR EXTRA PARKING.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
152 Paradise Pointe Dr
152 Paradise Pt, Port Aransas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1440 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED short term to long term Island Rental. Everything from dishes to linens and furniture and all appliances. 3 Bedrooms with each bedroom having it's own private bathroom and can accommodate up to 8! 6 month lease to longer is available.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
331 W Wilson Ave
331 W Wilson Ave, Aransas Pass, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
450 sqft
NOW AVAILABLE, newly remodeled one bedroom unit is ready for lease. Conveniently located in the heart of downtown Aransas Pass. Walking distance to restaurants, shopping and more.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Rockport, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Rockport apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Corpus Christi, TXVictoria, TX
Portland, TXBeeville, TX
Aransas Pass, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Coastal Bend CollegeDel Mar College
Texas A & M University-Corpus Christi