219 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Richland Hills, TX
It's hard to find information about the history of Richland Hills, Texas. That's because, although it's an older and more established suburb of Fort Worth, the land it's on used to be part of Birdville. Are there a lot of birds here? Nope. Birdville was named for a Texas Rangers captain named Jonathan Bird.
Today, Richland Hills still retains a slight resemblance to its earlier history with a school district still named Birdville. And while the area is older and pretty well built out, especially compared to the rest of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, it's still a desirable place to live because it's so conveniently located to the popular Mid-Cities area of the northeastern Fort Worth suburbs. House rent is almost shockingly cheap compared with the rest of the area because the houses are older, but you don't have to pay for that cost savings with a higher crime rate. Safety and comfort in the Fort Worth area -- are you ready to sign up yet? See more
Finding an apartment in Richland Hills that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.