1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020
202 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Richland Hills, TX
Last updated June 14
$
29 Units Available
Creek on Callway
3830 Booth Calloway Rd, Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
777 sqft
A thoughtfully designed community with black-on-black appliances gourmet kitchens, and wood blinds. Washer and dryer connections in-unit. Upgraded lighting, faux wood floors, and two-tone paint. Spacious exterior area.
Last updated June 14
2 Units Available
Parc at Bakers Pointe
7120 Baker Blvd, Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$798
695 sqft
Parc at Bakers Pointe, a senior living community offers a great place to live and community to be part of. Located in Fort Worth's 76118 area, living at this community offers a variety of nearby highlights, with easy access to highways and shopping.
Last updated June 14
9 Units Available
32Ten on the Blvd
3216 Ash Park Dr, Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
743 sqft
Welcome to the 32Ten on the BLVD Apartments. How home should feel! At 32Ten on the Blvd, we work to provide our residents with more than just a home.
Last updated June 14
23 Units Available
Boulders
575 NE Loop 820, Hurst, TX
1 Bedroom
$905
706 sqft
Gated community in Hurst, Texas, close to I-820. Other nearby cities include Fort Worth and Arlington. Apartments have high ceilings with European-style kitchens and plenty of storage. Seven different floor plans to choose from.
Last updated June 14
10 Units Available
Desert Sands
5709 E Belknap St, Haltom City, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
421 sqft
Desert Sands Apartments, conveniently located close to Highway 820, Interstate 35W, and Highways 121 and 183, offers a beautiful, lush, and landscaped community and style of living.
Last updated June 14
$
6 Units Available
Castlewinds
4205 Rufe Snow Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
626 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Castlewinds in North Richland Hills. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14
14 Units Available
The Delano at North Richland Hills
6250 Rosewood Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,228
810 sqft
1-4 bedrooms available just off I-820. Recently renovated in highly modern style, with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, fireplaces and roomy walk-in closets. Laundry, pool and 24-hour gym on-site. Maintenance available around the clock.
Last updated June 14
31 Units Available
26 at City Point
4201 City Point Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
712 sqft
WELCOME TO 26 AT CITY POINT 26 at City Point combines luxury features and designer interiors with the peaceful suburban location of North Richland Hills to create the ultimate lifestyle of comfort and convenience.
Last updated June 14
17 Units Available
Grayson Ridge
6901 NE Loop 820, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
605 sqft
Resort-style pool and hot tub. BUsiness center and shared library. Faux hardwood flooring, crown molding, two-tone paint. Immediate access to I-820.
Last updated June 14
$
23 Units Available
Enclave at Hometown
8601 Ice House Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
730 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated June 14
$
16 Units Available
Venue at 8651
8651 Meadowbrook Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
657 sqft
The Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex is easily accessible thanks to I-820 and I-30. Units have hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Residents stay fit at the tennis court and gym, then relax at the pool and clubhouse.
Last updated June 14
10 Units Available
Arbors on Forest Ridge
2200 Forest Ridge Dr, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$852
732 sqft
Featuring one-bedroom floor plans exclusively, Arbors on Forest Ridge is Bedford's undiscovered gem. Built-in bookshelves and intrusion alarms, plus amenities like covered parking and a pool charm residents. Just north of Bedford Freeway.
Last updated June 14
Fairway Bend
18 Units Available
The Greens Of Fossil Lake
5960 Travertine Ln, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,048
703 sqft
Located on the Golf Club at Fossil Creek with spectacular views of the course. Easy access to 820 and I-35W. Units have washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, modern finishes. Enjoy the pool, coffee bar and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 14
$
14 Units Available
Venue at Hometown
9012 Courtenay St, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,079
848 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments close to schools, shops and restaurants. Units feature large garden tubs with separate stand-up shower, built-in wine racks and private patio/balcony.
Last updated June 14
$
Harmony Hills
15 Units Available
The Summit at Landry Way
7412 Ederville Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$881
774 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments feature a variety of floor plans, spacious living rooms and fireplaces. Community has a swimming pool, laundry facilities and manicured grounds.
Last updated June 14
9 Units Available
Point Loma Woods
1300 Shady Ln, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$863
545 sqft
Relaxing apartment complex in Bedford, close to Dallas-Fort Worth Airport and the Texas 183 TEXpress. Apartments feature stylish wood flooring and accent walls. Amenities on site include water-scaped pools, clubroom and fitness center.
Last updated June 14
Harmony Hills
13 Units Available
Tuscany
1401 Morrison Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$735
642 sqft
Settle in to a home that puts your comfort and convenience first at Tuscany Apartments.
Last updated June 14
25 Units Available
Oxford at Iron Horse
6100 Browning Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
794 sqft
This non-smoking community is minutes from area shops and parks. On-site amenities include a resort-like pool, playground, billiards centers and heated spa. Each home includes 9-foot ceilings, bay windows and garden tubs.
Last updated June 14
Harmony Hills
37 Units Available
The Woodlands
7040 John T White Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
669 sqft
Welcome to The Woodlands Apartments in Fort Worth, Texas! Conveniently located in a peaceful, amiable neighborhood, our family friendly, controlled access community provides residents with a comfortable living environment.
Last updated June 14
$
Valentine Oaks
4 Units Available
Twelve33 at Cavender
1233 Cavender Drive, Hurst, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
618 sqft
Enjoy our newly Renovated Units, which feature open layouts, upgraded appliances as well as new laundry facilities and equipment.
Last updated June 14
$
John T. White
17 Units Available
Maxwell
8300 Brentwood Stair Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$902
715 sqft
This property is only moments from Eastchase Market and the AMC theater, but Dallas and Fort Worth are also easily accessible. Amenities include a clubhouse and gym. Recently renovated units feature fireplace and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 14
Ryanwood
10 Units Available
Chaparral
6520 Red Sierra Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$770
696 sqft
Welcome to Chaparral Apartments! We are glad to announce that we are under new ownership and will offer stylishly upgraded apartment homes. Our community is in the Ryanwood area in Fort Worth, Texas.
Last updated June 14
Holiday West
12 Units Available
Shadow Creek
6715 Buenos Aires Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
602 sqft
Stylish apartments with hardwood floors and brushed nickel lighting. 24-hour maintenance available. Swim, play tennis and grill out on site. Easy access to I-820. Near Iron Horse Golf Course.
Last updated June 14
10 Units Available
The Avery Apartments
531 Bedford Rd, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
750 sqft
The Avery Apartments unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment homes reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve...you really can have it all!
