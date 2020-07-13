/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:21 AM
62 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Porter Heights, TX
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 06:13am
44 Units Available
The Pointe At Valley Ranch Town Center
20290 Park Lake View Drive, Porter Heights, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,250
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1386 sqft
Welcome to The Pointe at Valley Ranch Town Center, Northeast Houston's newest luxury apartment community! Discover fresh new homes and distinctive amenities at our extraordinary apartments.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
5 Units Available
Porterwood Apartments
24270 FM 1314 Rd, Porter Heights, TX
1 Bedroom
$752
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$983
890 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Results within 5 miles of Porter Heights
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
12 Units Available
Broadstone Harmony
2625 Harmony Park Crossing, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,160
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sleek apartments with stainless steel appliances, a patio and granite counters. A master-planned community on nine acres, with a grill area and pool on site. Close to Spring Trails Preserve and George Bush Intercontinental Airport.
Results within 10 miles of Porter Heights
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 06:37am
297 Units Available
East Shore
Two Lakes Edge
2000 Hughes Landing Boulevard, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,622
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,608
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,757
1662 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Two Lakes Edge in The Woodlands. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 06:38am
68 Units Available
Town Center
The Millennium Six Pines
10200 Six Pines Dr, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,442
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,056
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,094
1405 sqft
Brand new property with very large walk-in closets and fully-equipped kitchens. Offers a 24-hour state-of-the-art gym, tanning bed, pool/hot tub, dry cleaning, and a business center. Community located in woodlands around a lot of parks in which many residents jog/bike. Kayaking options available.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 06:36am
82 Units Available
Town Center
Millennium Waterway
1 Waterway Ave, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,150
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,035
1476 sqft
LEED Silver Certified Green Property. Perfectly situated between Woodlands Parkway and Timberloch Drive. Just down the street from world-class shopping, dining, and nightlife. The property boasts a beautiful pool plaza surrounded by lush landscape. Each unit features a fully-equipped bathroom.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
23 Units Available
Cortland Spring Plaza
21145 Spring Plaza Drive, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,085
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,457
1439 sqft
Newly renovated one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near Grand Parkway, Lone Star University and I-45. Easy access to local shopping, dining, entertainment. Modern kitchens, central air, patio/balcony, extra storage. Enjoy smoke-free community, gated access, gym.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 13 at 06:22am
86 Units Available
East Shore
One Lakes Edge
1950 Hughes Landing Blvd, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,515
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,253
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,045
1645 sqft
Green, pet-friendly community. Very near trails on which residents bike, hike, and jog. On-site yoga studio and access to water sports
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated July 13 at 06:15am
43 Units Available
The Mark at CityPlace Springwoods Village
1600 Springwoods Plaza Drive, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,195
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,935
1599 sqft
On the doorstep of this vibrant neighborhood with 290 acre Nature Preserve at your front door and on-site Retail/Restaurants, just steps from the ExxonMobil campus, Southwestern Energy, Hewlett Packard, Inc.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
21 Units Available
Kingwood
Villas of Kingwood
300 Forest Center Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$897
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,163
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,447
1451 sqft
Resort-style pool and barbeque grills for unwinding outdoors. In-home amenities like washer and dryer, intrusion alarms, and option for attached garage. Pet-friendly with no weight limits on dogs. Just minutes to US-290/Eastex Freeway.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 06:24am
38 Units Available
Parc at 505
505 Cypress Station Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$880
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1472 sqft
Ready access to I-45 and close to Lents Family Park East and Forest Oaks Park. Pet-friendly, 1-3 bedroom apartments with W/D hookup, extra storage and fireplace. Residents have access to dog park, playground and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
54 Units Available
Grogan's Mill
Abbey On Lake Wyndemere, The
2495 Sawdust Rd, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,080
1012 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1312 sqft
A gated community of 1-2 bedroom apartments with granite counters and in-unit laundry. Basketball courts and a resort-style pool for residents' entertainment. Within walking distance of Lake Windemere, a fully stocked, 10-acre lake.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 06:35am
50 Units Available
The Abbey at Northpoint
23550 Northgate Crossing Boulevard, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1588 sqft
Homes feature granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a yoga center, barbecue area and conference room. Easy access to I-45. Right by Old Riley Fuzzel Road Preserve.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Park at Northgate Apartments
26325 Northgate Crossing Blvd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$841
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury gated community with monthly resident events. Property features beach-entry pool, putting green, ponds, picnic area, and more. I-45 and Hardy Toll Road nearby for easy transportation. Near Woodland Mall and the Spring Trails preserve.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
84 Units Available
The Belvedere at Springwoods Village
2323 E Mossy Oaks Rd, Spring, TX
Studio
$1,135
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1253 sqft
Ten foot ceilings and huge energy-efficient windows. Poolside lounges with shaded cabanas and firepit. Modern fitness center with spinning room, weekly classes. Pool, spa, and sundeck with views of wetlands.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
19 Units Available
The Dominion
15596 Interstate 45 S, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1558 sqft
Conveniently located right off Interstate 45 and only miles away from The Woodlands Mall. Attached garages for every unit. Amenities include gym, pool, hot tub and billiards table.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Kendall Manor
21717 Inverness Forest Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1072 sqft
Entertainment and shopping easily accessible thanks to Hardy Toll Road. Residents can also enjoy staying home with onsite coffee bar, playground and clubhouse. Newly renovated apartment homes within gated community.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
ARIUM SPRING CROSSING
21525 Spring Plaza Dr, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,035
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern units with granite counters, a balcony/patio and stainless steel appliances. Dogs and cats allowed. Site features a business center and gym. Near Wet 'n' Wild Splash Town and Bayer Park.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 09:21am
$
19 Units Available
Grogan's Mill
IMT Woodland Meadows
25335 Budde Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1225 sqft
Large resort-style swimming pool fed by waterfall. Media room with large screen TV. Three acre lake. Less than a mile to I-45.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 07:00am
16 Units Available
Kingwood
Bala Woods
23200 Forest North Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-69 and Northpark Plaza Drive. Modern apartments with bathtub, fully equipped kitchen and fireplace. Pleasant community includes a pool, business center and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Stoneleigh Cypress Station
18203 Westfield Place Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
983 sqft
July Move In Special!!Up To One Month Free On Select Units!
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
195 Units Available
Grogan's Mill
Boardwalk at Town Center
2203 Riva Row, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,164
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,883
1259 sqft
Open concept kitchens with breakfast bars. Pet-friendly, with first and birds allowed. Parking for recreational vehicles available. Complimentary cruiser bikes, kayaks and fitness classes available to residents. Community back sup to Woodlands Waterway.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
31 Units Available
Kingwood
Lodge at Kingwood
938 Kingwood Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$876
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1112 sqft
Great schools in the area are perfect for families. Property has beautiful landscape views, and many mature trees. Residents can shop at nearby grocery stores and the town's community shopping center.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
15 Units Available
Waterstone
2111 Old Holzwarth Rd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,022
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,693
1485 sqft
Fashionable apartment homes just north of Houston. Pet friendly. E-payments for convenience. Enjoy a fitness center and resort-style pool on site. Close to I-45. Near Bayer Park.
Similar Pages
Porter Heights 1 BedroomsPorter Heights 2 BedroomsPorter Heights 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPorter Heights 3 BedroomsPorter Heights Accessible Apartments
Porter Heights Apartments with BalconyPorter Heights Apartments with GaragePorter Heights Apartments with GymPorter Heights Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPorter Heights Apartments with Move-in Specials