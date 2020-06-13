Apartment List
/
TX
/
port arthur
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:09 AM

19 Apartments for rent in Port Arthur, TX with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
35 Units Available
Stone Creek Port Arthur
3035 Lake Arthur Dr, Port Arthur, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1021 sqft
Luxury community featuring 24-hour fitness center, resort-style pool and putting green. Apartments include full-size washer and dryer, built-in microwaves and wood-style flooring. Great neighborhood close to Babe Zaharias Golf Course, shopping and dining.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2229 Procter Street
2229 Procter St, Port Arthur, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
1320 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2229 Procter - **$200 off the 1st full month's rent!** This old time charm is located in Port Arthur near Civic Park. There are three bedrooms and two bathrooms with a utility room that has washer and dryer connections.
Results within 1 mile of Port Arthur

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1015 Louise
1015 Louise Dr, Nederland, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2103 sqft
Well maintained home in one of Nederland's most established neighborhoods. In Nederland ISD. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included in price of rent.

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3116 Callaway
3116 Callaway Dr, Nederland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1508 sqft
3116 Callaway - This three bedroom, two bath home is located in Nederland near Helena Avenue. This home has tile, carpet, and vinyl flooring, as well as, central A/H.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
191 Hill Terrace 34
191 Hill Terrace Dr, Nederland, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
850 sqft
Unit 34 Available 07/24/20 Apartment For Rent - Property Id: 285812 *PRE-LEASING FOR JULY 10TH* Check out this cozy 2 bedrooms 1 bath apartment located at 191 Hill Terrace Dr. in Nederland.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5538 Craig
5538 Craig St, Groves, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1596 sqft
**RENTAL SERVICES** 5538 Craig - This four bedroom, two full bathroom house is located in Groves close to the Port Groves Golf Course. The home features carpet, tile, laminate, and wood flooring, as well as, central A/H and ceiling fans for cooling.
Results within 5 miles of Port Arthur
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:50am
5 Units Available
Carriage House Apartments
1803 Nederland Ave, Nederland, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
569 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
802 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Settle into the good life at Carriage House Apartments. Choose from 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments in Nederland, Texas, so you can decide how much space you need to live comfortably.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:30am
11 Units Available
Spurlock North Apartments
2575 N 31st St, Central Gardens, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
2 Bedrooms
$850
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
Located near Route 69, these spacious, modern apartments offer several different floor plans. Pool, hot tub and community game areas in the complex. Gym with both cardio and weightlifting equipment also open to residents.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
841 Oak Terrace
841 Oak Bnd, Port Neches, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1395 sqft
3 bedroom 2 full baths 2 car garage,all kitchen appliance, washer dryer hook ups Spacious town-home with a fenced in yard. Quiet Neighborhood. $1400.00 per month and a $750.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
304 Nederland Ave
304 Nederland Ave, Nederland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1500 sqft
Available 07/10/20 townhome for rent - Property Id: 294617 **PRE-LEASING JULY MOVE IN** Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome available for July move in.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
312 N 23rd
312 N 23rd St, Nederland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1280 sqft
312 N. 23rd - This three bedroom, two bath house is located in Nederland near Boston Avenue and Central Middle School. This home has tile and carpet flooring, as well as, central A/H. The kitchen has a built-in oven, stove top, and dishwasher.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
144 9th Ave
144 9th Ave, Central Gardens, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
1064 sqft
144 9th Avenue - This two bedroom, one bathroom house is located in Nederland off of Twin City Highway. The house has vinyl, and tile flooring, as well as, central A/H and ceiling fans for cooling.
Results within 10 miles of Port Arthur
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Oakwood Village
1521 N 37th St, Orange, TX
1 Bedroom
$658
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$782
917 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3308 Pine Ridge
3308 Pine Rdg, Orange, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1621 sqft
3308 Pine Ridge Available 07/01/20 3308 Pine Ridge - This amazing 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage will be available soon. Has been completely renovated. Lovely deck off of the patio with fenced in back yard.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
South Park
1 Unit Available
1215 Threadneedle Street
1215 Threadneedle Street, Beaumont, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1448 sqft
1215 Threadneedle St, Beaumont, TX is a single family home that contains 1,448 sq ft and was built in 1962.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
2008 Rein
2008 West Rein Avenue, Orange, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2150 sqft
3/2/2 Very nice brick home of over 2150 sq ft on a historic street in a great neighborhood only a short walk to Shangri La Botanical Gardens in Orange Texas.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
South Park
1 Unit Available
575 Campus Street
575 Campus Avenue, Beaumont, TX
2 Bedrooms
$675
892 sqft
*Basic Rental Criteria* 6 months of verifiable income Total monthly income must be 3 times higher than monthly rent 12 months of residential history Please contact office for complete list of rental criteria 409-892-2557 Apply online

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
49 Elma Drive
49 Elma Drive, Pinehurst, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1285 sqft
*Basic Rental Criteria* 6 months of verifiable income Total monthly income must be 3 times higher than monthly rent 12 months of residential history Please contact office for complete list of rental criteria 409-892-2557 Apply online

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
Martin Luther King
1 Unit Available
1415 Calder Avenue - 32
1415 Calder Avenue, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
700 sqft
700 SqFt
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Port Arthur, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Port Arthur renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Port Arthur 2 BedroomsPort Arthur 3 BedroomsPort Arthur Apartments with Balcony
Port Arthur Apartments with GaragePort Arthur Apartments with Parking
Port Arthur Dog Friendly ApartmentsPort Arthur Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Beaumont, TXLake Charles, LAGalveston, TXTexas City, TXNederland, TXOrange, TX
Groves, TXPrien, LAWestlake, LACentral Gardens, TXMont Belvieu, TX
Bridge City, TXPort Neches, TXMoss Bluff, LACarlyss, LASulphur, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas Medical BranchMcNeese State University
Galveston College
College of the Mainland