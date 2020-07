Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly carpet

10215 Dominion Ranch Dr, Port Arthur, TX 77640 - 10215 Dominion Ranch Dr. is now available now for rent!



~Nederland ISD School District~



This gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 bath house has everything you need! Rent is $2,495 with a $1,500 deposit! This home offers a huge kitchen, granite counter tops, wood plank flooring, carpeted bedrooms, washer and dryer hook ups, and much more. It is a MUST see!! Visit cramerpropertyrentals.com to apply today, this one won't last long!



(RLNE4604843)