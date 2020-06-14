/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:15 PM
11 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Nederland, TX
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:11pm
15 Units Available
The Avenue
2900 Nederland Ave, Nederland, TX
1 Bedroom
$934
715 sqft
Looking for Apartments near Beaumont? Then welcome home to The Avenue, the best-kept community in Nederland, Texas! We are conveniently located in Golden Triangle, so everything, even local employers, is literally at your fingertips! Being close to
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:20pm
5 Units Available
Carriage House Apartments
1803 Nederland Ave, Nederland, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
569 sqft
Settle into the good life at Carriage House Apartments. Choose from 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments in Nederland, Texas, so you can decide how much space you need to live comfortably.
Results within 1 mile of Nederland
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 01:09pm
11 Units Available
Spurlock North Apartments
2575 N 31st St, Central Gardens, TX
1 Bedroom
$760
Located near Route 69, these spacious, modern apartments offer several different floor plans. Pool, hot tub and community game areas in the complex. Gym with both cardio and weightlifting equipment also open to residents.
Results within 5 miles of Nederland
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
35 Units Available
Stone Creek Port Arthur
3035 Lake Arthur Dr, Port Arthur, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
734 sqft
Luxury community featuring 24-hour fitness center, resort-style pool and putting green. Apartments include full-size washer and dryer, built-in microwaves and wood-style flooring. Great neighborhood close to Babe Zaharias Golf Course, shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 06:23pm
5 Units Available
Cambridge in the Groves
5501 W Washington Blvd, Groves, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
677 sqft
Hang your hat at Cambridge in the Groves, located in Groves, TX, and just around the corner from Groves Public Library.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
3500 32nd Rear
3500 32nd St, Port Arthur, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
420 sqft
Nice efficiency unit in Port Arthur! - Looking to downsize? This cute and efficient property will help you do just that! This property offers a gas stove and refrigerator for all your kitchen needs, as well as window unit cooling.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 09:40pm
South Park
1 Unit Available
3580 S M L King Jr Pkwy
3580 Martin Luther King Jr Parkway, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$550
467 sqft
We have immediate move in availability on a 1bed/1bath 467 sq ft newly renovated condo with fresh paint, upgraded kitchen & bath.
Results within 10 miles of Nederland
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:13pm
Calder Place
32 Units Available
Longfellow
1215 Longfellow Dr, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
708 sqft
Welcome home to Longfellow Apartments in Beaumont, Texas. Situated close to Interstate 10 and Highways 287, 69, and 59, Longfellow Apartments sets the standard in conveniently located Beaumont living.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
9 Units Available
Fountain Woods Apartments
3565 Delaware St, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$555
606 sqft
Community has a courtyard, pool, and water cascade. Apartments have spacious closets and kitchens with pass-through bars. Neighborhood offers amenities that include a post office, schools, and restaurants.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3185 W. Parkway
3185 W Parkway St, Groves, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
567 sqft
Nice 1/1 in Groves! - Nice and updated 1 bedroom 1 bath home in great location! This 1/1 has a nice open concept in the living and kitchen area freshly painted with modern grey and white paint colors to give it a bright space.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Martin Luther King
1 Unit Available
1415 Calder Avenue - 32
1415 Calder Avenue, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
700 sqft
700 SqFt