304 Nederland Ave

Available 07/10/20 townhome for rent - Property Id: 294617



**PRE-LEASING JULY MOVE IN** Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome available for July move in. This townhome has so much to offer including open floor plan, stainless appliances, granite countertops, private en suite bathroom, large private fenced backyard, covered back porch, walk-in closets, ceramic tub surrounds & much more! Leasing for $1450 per month. The location is 328 Nederland Ave Nederland, TX. Pet-Friendly. Call Kemp Properties today for your private tour at 409-722-7404.

Security deposit $400

