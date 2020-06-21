All apartments in Nederland
Nederland, TX
304 Nederland Ave
304 Nederland Ave

304 Nederland Ave · (409) 722-7404
Location

304 Nederland Ave, Nederland, TX 77627

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $1450 · Avail. Jul 10

$1,450

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 07/10/20 townhome for rent - Property Id: 294617

**PRE-LEASING JULY MOVE IN** Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome available for July move in. This townhome has so much to offer including open floor plan, stainless appliances, granite countertops, private en suite bathroom, large private fenced backyard, covered back porch, walk-in closets, ceramic tub surrounds & much more! Leasing for $1450 per month. The location is 328 Nederland Ave Nederland, TX. Pet-Friendly. Call Kemp Properties today for your private tour at 409-722-7404.
Security deposit $400
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294617
Property Id 294617

(RLNE5836962)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

