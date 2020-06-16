Amenities

in unit laundry parking carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

**Rental Services** 2705 Avenue G - $100 off of the 1st months rent!



This two bedroom, one bathroom duplex is located in Nederland next to Hillcrest Elementary school. The home has carpet flooring throughout the living room and bedrooms with vinyl in the kitchen area. Appliances in the kitchen include a washer, dryer, stove, and refrigerator. The bathroom has a shower/tub combo. There is shared parking, as well as, central a/h.



Pets are not accepted.



Managed by Rental Services, REALTOR.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5616607)