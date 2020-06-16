All apartments in Nederland
2705 Avenue G

2705 Avenue G · (409) 718-7541
Location

2705 Avenue G, Nederland, TX 77627

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2705 Avenue G - 2705 Avenue G - RTS · Avail. now

$700

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1092 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
**Rental Services** 2705 Avenue G - $100 off of the 1st months rent!

This two bedroom, one bathroom duplex is located in Nederland next to Hillcrest Elementary school. The home has carpet flooring throughout the living room and bedrooms with vinyl in the kitchen area. Appliances in the kitchen include a washer, dryer, stove, and refrigerator. The bathroom has a shower/tub combo. There is shared parking, as well as, central a/h.

Pets are not accepted.

Managed by Rental Services, REALTOR.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5616607)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2705 Avenue G have any available units?
2705 Avenue G has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2705 Avenue G have?
Some of 2705 Avenue G's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2705 Avenue G currently offering any rent specials?
2705 Avenue G isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2705 Avenue G pet-friendly?
No, 2705 Avenue G is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nederland.
Does 2705 Avenue G offer parking?
Yes, 2705 Avenue G does offer parking.
Does 2705 Avenue G have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2705 Avenue G offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2705 Avenue G have a pool?
No, 2705 Avenue G does not have a pool.
Does 2705 Avenue G have accessible units?
No, 2705 Avenue G does not have accessible units.
Does 2705 Avenue G have units with dishwashers?
No, 2705 Avenue G does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2705 Avenue G have units with air conditioning?
No, 2705 Avenue G does not have units with air conditioning.
