Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Well maintained home in one of Nederland's most established neighborhoods. In Nederland ISD. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included in price of rent. Covered back patio accessible from the living room and the master bedroom. New lighting and paint in the house. Large formal living area is perfect for a playroom. This home is move-in ready! Available immediately. $2100/month with same as deposit. 12 month lease minimum.