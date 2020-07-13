/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:34 PM
93 Apartments for rent in Nassau Bay, TX with pool
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
39 Units Available
Nassau Bay
Voyager at Space Center
18101 Point Lookout Dr, Nassau Bay, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,105
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1282 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1422 sqft
A quick walk to the Johnson Space Center and only moments from downtown Houston, this gated community boasts a pool, game room, BBQ stations, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Full-size W/D, dual pane windows.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:06pm
8 Units Available
Nassau Bay
Bay House
2041 San Sebastian Ct, Nassau Bay, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$839
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
999 sqft
These recently renovated units include hardwood flooring and walk-in closets, and the water bill is covered. It's just moments from the Nassau Space Center and Nassau Bay. Amenities include pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym.
Results within 1 mile of Nassau Bay
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:13pm
22 Units Available
Clear Lake
Regatta Apartments
1315 Nasa Pkwy, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1310 sqft
Right next to the NASA bypass freeway, close to Johnson Space Center and Baybrook Mall. Apartment homes with vast walk-in closets, GE-activated kitchens and outdoor facilities like resort pools and wooded parks.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
14 Units Available
Webster
Hidden Lake Apartment Homes (Houston)
900 Henderson Ave, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$866
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
936 sqft
broken link. It appears that this apartment community is no longer listed on the website, so I was not able to write content for it.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:04pm
121 Units Available
Nassau Bay
The Caroline
1235 East Nasa Parkway, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,425
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1349 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1792 sqft
Now is the time to enjoy luxurious apartment living in Clear Lake, Texas.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 13 at 12:07pm
$
45 Units Available
Clear Lake
The Falls at Clear Lake
801 E Nasa Pkwy, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$759
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
976 sqft
Conveniently located just off NASA Pkwy, these 1- to 3-bedroom units offer amenities like air conditioning, bathtubs, granite counters, stainless steel and refrigerators. The community offers 24-hour maintenance, a clubhouse and more.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:29pm
42 Units Available
Webster
The Towers at Clear Lake
18707 Egret Bay Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1146 sqft
Spacious living with modern updates: vinyl plank flooring, modern kitchens with granite countertops, and glass backsplashes. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, picnic area, private fishing pier and boat docks.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
20 Units Available
Webster
Century Edgewater
200 Water St, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,366
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1475 sqft
Out-of-this-world living is found near the NASA Space Center south of Houston. Spacious homes, custom features and thoughtful amenities create an exclusive community like no other.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
11 Units Available
Signature Point Apartments
1 Signature Point Dr, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$929
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1199 sqft
Every bedroom has its own walk-in closet.. Wood and tile flooring. Fitness center includes steam room, shower, and private lockers. Lakeside walking and jogging trail.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
18 Units Available
Clear Lake
Palms at Clearlake
1300 Gemini St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$906
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1188 sqft
Beautiful Clear Lake area, convenient access to I-45 and NASA Bypass. Pet-friendly, 1-2 bedroom apartments with nine-foot/vaulted ceilings, crown molding and full-size W/D. Easy travel to good schools, Clear Lake and Baybrook Mall.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
12 Units Available
South Shore Harbour and Marina
The Moorings
601 Enterprise Ave, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,017
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1171 sqft
Ideally situated in the South Shore Harbour near the South Shore Marina. Comfortable, convenient 1-2 bedroom floor plans with balconies, tiled entries, and more.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
4 Units Available
Huntcliff
2525 St Christopher Ave, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$910
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1130 sqft
Great location close to I-45 with easy access to the city and the beach. Units have carpet, fireplaces and washer/dryer hookup. Community features a business center, playground and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:18pm
46 Units Available
Clear Lake
Village on the Lake Apartments
19200 Space Center Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,220
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1575 sqft
Prime location on Clear Lake with gorgeous views. Located close to NASA and the Armand Bayou Nature Center. Three resort-style pools and a nine-hole putting green.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:07pm
31 Units Available
Clear Lake
Village on the Lake Apartments Phase II
19202 Space Center Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,345
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1577 sqft
Experience luxury living with three pools - an infinity pool overlooking Clear Lake, a lounging pool, and a heated lap pool. Top-of-the-line gym, private fishing access, and walk-in closets. Minutes from Armand Bayou and NASA.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 12:24pm
27 Units Available
Clear Lake
Las Palmas
1400 El Camino Village Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,240
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1226 sqft
Inspired by immaculate grand Gulf Coast estates, Las Palmas combines world-class Spanish-Colonial architecture and a vibrant, Floridian flair perfectly paired with resort-style amenities, making your home a private island oasis.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
18 Units Available
Constellation Pointe
CP Waterfront
451 Constellation Blvd, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$701
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1152 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in gated community with stone fireplace, upgraded kitchen, large patio and onsite swimming pool. Just off I-45 with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Close proximity to Clear Lake Marina.
Results within 5 miles of Nassau Bay
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 02:47pm
5 Units Available
Amalfi at Tuscan Lakes
1450 E League City Pkwy, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1429 sqft
Located near some of League City's most popular attractions, including Space Center Houston and Armand Bayou Nature Center. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, island kitchens with granite countertops, walk-in closets and private balconies or patios.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
33 Units Available
South Shore Harbour and Marina
Fairways at South Shore
3045 Marina Bay Dr, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$989
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
1254 sqft
Spacious apartments have stainless steel appliances and brushed nickel details. Hang out in the resort-style swimming pool or hot tub. Located near beautiful Clear Lake and several dining establishments.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
24 Units Available
Clear Lake
San Palmilla
18833 Town Ridge Lane, Webster, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,309
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1140 sqft
A beautiful community featuring upgrades such as aromatherapy towel service in the fitness center, a social lounge, an internet cafe and a lap pool. Updated interiors feature stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
36 Units Available
South Shore Lakes
3850 Fm 518 Rd East, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$809
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
984 sqft
Lake-front property. Award-winning apartment community. Four pools, fitness center, putting green and sand volleyball court. Lots of storage. Hardwood floors and designer kitchens. Lush landscaping.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
13 Units Available
Clear Creek Crossing
Riverbend
301 N Wesley Dr, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$949
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1445 sqft
The Riverbend Houston Apartments in southern Houston offer serene living within reach of the urban center. Amenities include garden tubs, high ceilings, bay windows and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
15 Units Available
Clear Lake
Barringer Square
623 Barringer Ln, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
954 sqft
Apartment amenities include ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and kitchen pantry. Community features exclusive pet area, pools, playground and picnic area with grilling stations. Located off of I45, close to Baybrook Mall.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
30 Units Available
Cortland League City
1751 W Walker St, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,049
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,759
1417 sqft
YOUR TOUR OPTIONS: We are offering in-person tours or live video tours (e.g. FaceTime or Duo) by appointment only. We also have pre-recorded tours of many popular floor plans on our community website and Facebook page.
Verified
1 of 62
Last updated July 13 at 12:18pm
$
42 Units Available
The Towers Seabrook
3300 Towers Blvd, Seabrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,593
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,119
1534 sqft
Luxurious units offer concierge lifestyle in seaside community. Internet cafe, tanning bed, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Swimming pool with community area for BBQs and hanging out.
Similar Pages
Nassau Bay 1 BedroomsNassau Bay 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNassau Bay 3 BedroomsNassau Bay Apartments with Balcony
Nassau Bay Apartments with GarageNassau Bay Apartments with GymNassau Bay Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNassau Bay Apartments with Parking