Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:14 AM

10 Apartments for rent in Nacogdoches, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Nacogdoches apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 06:23 PM
31 Units Available
Brick Maze
2805 North St, Nacogdoches, TX
Studio
$450
263 sqft
1 Bedroom
$550
484 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$649
794 sqft
Brick Maze Apartments in Nacogdoches, TX brings you to the hub better living. Our thriving community is enhanced by endless local attractions and the ideal combination of personal, and community amenities.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
507 MOCKINGBIRD
507 Mockingbird Lane, Nacogdoches, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1850 sqft
Great sized brick home inside the loop, with large front and back yards. The consist of separate kitchen and dining areas. The large open living room features plenty of natural light. Master bedroom with large private bathroom.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
2423 Elizabeth Street
2423 Elizabeth Street, Nacogdoches, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
700 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 bath Nice size home for a small family, conveniently located. The home has a nice layout with a huge backyard. 2 Bedroom 1 bath Nice size home for a small family, conveniently located. The home has a nice layout with a huge backyard.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
2628 Center Highway
2628 Center Highway, Nacogdoches, TX
3 Bedrooms
$800
1100 sqft
Three bedroom, two bathroom home in central location. Has a carport, nice sized front and backyards. New roof and exterior paint. Three bedroom, two bathroom home in central location. Has a carport, nice sized front and backyards.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
108 E. Seale St - 12
108 East Seale Street, Nacogdoches, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
550 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bath apartments. Apartments are located close to everything Nacogdoches has to offer. Apartments have: central air and heat, large walk-in closet, plenty of parking, and all kitchen appliances.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
218 Parrott Drive - 105
218 Parrott Drive, Nacogdoches, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
864 sqft
For Lease--Nacogdoches (Behind Bottlecap Restaurant) New Construction 2 bedroom/2 bathroom duplexes will feature: All kitchen appliance, Full size washer/dryer, Private parking,Fenced-in private backyard, covered back patio, and much more.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
823 Lock Street #1
823 Lock St, Nacogdoches, TX
1 Bedroom
$550
500 sqft
Take look at this one bedroom/one bathroom unit secluded on the South end of Nacogdoches. Efficient unit that includes all of your kitchen appliances and air conditioning.

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
2325 Pearl St. - 1
2325 Pearl Street, Nacogdoches, TX
2 Bedrooms
$675
750 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplexes Conveniently Located With-in Walking Distance of SFA. Enjoy a peaceful and quiet setting with covered parking and private laundry. The homes also include a back patio, and all of your kitchen appliances.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
1515 Creekside Lane B - 1
1515 Creekside Lane, Nacogdoches, TX
3 Bedrooms
$550
1600 sqft
SFA Student Housing--- Each Home 3 Bed 3.5 Bath, $550 Per Room with shared common areas. All bills paid with $180 cap on utilities. Get Luxury for Less.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
3122 Everwood Trail A - 1
3122 Everwood Trail, Nacogdoches, TX
3 Bedrooms
$550
1600 sqft
SFA Student Housing--- Each Home 3 Bed 3.5 Bath, $550 Per Room with shared common areas. All bills paid with $180 cap on utilities. Get Luxury for Less.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Nacogdoches, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Nacogdoches apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

