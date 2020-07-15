Apartment List
/
TX
/
missouri city
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:20 AM

41 Studio Apartments for rent in Missouri City, TX

Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
37 Units Available
The Ranch at Sienna Plantation
8811 Sienna Springs Blvd, Missouri City, TX
Studio
$1,109
1180 sqft
Close to hotspots like Kitty Hollow Park and Parkway Plaza Shopping Center. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, granite countertops and a private balcony or patio. Residents' amenities include a gym, swimming pool and game room.
Results within 5 miles of Missouri City
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 06:05 AM
10 Units Available
Greater Fondren Southwest
Crystal Falls
10950 Westbrae Pky, Houston, TX
Studio
$818
432 sqft
Tucked into corner of Westbrae Parkway west of South Gessner Drive, community ground include modern fitness center, clubhouse, hot tub and pool. Units include kitchen with island and granite countertops, living room with fireplace, patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 02:10 PM
9 Units Available
Fountain Park Apartments
12525 S Kirkwood Rd, Stafford, TX
Studio
$735
500 sqft
Recently renovated, gated property that has calming waterscapes and fountains. Features a professionally designed playground and soccer field. Units have large open living/dining areas, French doors, walk-in closets, and fully-equipped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 8 at 09:22 PM
12 Units Available
Greater Fondren Southwest
Reserve at Braes Forest
8000 Creekbend Dr, Houston, TX
Studio
$668
400 sqft
Luxurious amenities include emergency maintenance, laundry centers, and a playground. Apartments feature granite counters, energy-efficient appliances, and recent renovations. Located close to restaurants, pro sports arenas, and cultural attractions.
Results within 10 miles of Missouri City
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 06:18 AM
24 Units Available
Memorial
Arlo Memorial
935 N Wilcrest Dr, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,098
630 sqft
Located just off Katy Freeway Frontage Road, this complex offers easy access to all of Houston. New units with granite countertops, hardwood floors and big walk-in closets. On-site gym and pool. Pet-friendly!
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
29 Units Available
MacGregor
Broadstone Lofts at Hermann Park
1 Hermann Park Ct, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,135
700 sqft
High ceilings and open floor plans with kitchen islands. Exposed brick walls and ductwork. Fitness center with cardio and resistance machines, plus free weights and a private studio for yoga/pilates. Within blocks of the Braes Bayou walking trails.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
118 Units Available
Greenway - Upper Kirby
Camden Highland Village
3939 W Alabama St, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,309
539 sqft
Unique, open floor plans with 10 - 14' ceilings and abundant natural light. Serenity courtyard and spa with two treatment rooms. Skybar on the sixth floor with views of the Galleria. Within two miles of the Galleria, I-610 and I-69/Southwest Freeway.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 06:15 AM
42 Units Available
Briarforest
The Edison
11770 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX
Studio
$730
525 sqft
Spacious, open floor plans all include walk-in closets. Many apartments also have built-in shelving and designer light fixtures. Within an easy walk of numerous dining options.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
36 Units Available
Afton Oaks - River Oaks
SkyHouse River Oaks
2031 Westcreek Ln, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,240
606 sqft
New high-rise community with 1-2 bedroom units featuring stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry near I-610 and the Galleria. Property offers 24-hr concierge, valet service, rooftop pool, package receiving and fitness gym.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
7 Units Available
Woodlake - Briar Meadow
Alta City West
9233 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,086
688 sqft
Fitness center equipped with cardio and strength training. Resident lounge with billiards and plasma screen TV's. Controlled-access covered parking. Within two miles of Beltway 8 and Westpark Tollway.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
36 Units Available
The Museum District
District at Greenbriar
4100 Greenbriar Drive, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,195
558 sqft
Located in the Rice Village, just minutes from Houston's best entertainment, dining and shopping. Convenient access to Texas Medical Center, Museum District and West University. Spacious luxury apartments. Community offers a gym and Zen garden.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
20 Units Available
Afton Oaks - River Oaks
Harlow River Oaks
70 E Briar Hollow Ln, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,100
592 sqft
Luxury midrise featuring apartments with unique floor plans (including studio lofts) and lots of natural light. Pet-friendly community with a pet park and 2 pet runs.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
23 Units Available
Greenway - Upper Kirby
Gables Upper Kirby
2305 W Alabama St, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,455
580 sqft
The luxurious pool offers a nice view from the patio or balcony of this complex with its own parking garage. Each pet-friendly apartment comes equipped with granite countertops, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
23 Units Available
Greenway - Upper Kirby
Camden Plaza
3833 Cummins St, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,349
732 sqft
Stylish homes with ten-foot ceilings, granite countertops, and garden tubs with ceramic tile surrounds. Well-equipped gym with spinning room. Resort-style pools with water features. Less than a mile to I-69/Southwest Freeway.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
33 Units Available
Woodlake - Briar Meadow
Park at Voss
2424 S Voss Rd, Houston, TX
Studio
$699
475 sqft
Park at Voss Apartments in Houston, Texas Welcome home to Park at Voss Apartments! Our community offers exceptional studio, one, and two bedroom apartments featuring fully-equipped kitchens with a breakfast bar, private patio/balconies, and
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
48 Units Available
Memorial
Pearl City Centre
10402 Town and Country Way, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,220
657 sqft
Conveniently located in City Centre near I-10. Contemporary 1-2 bedroom apartments with stunning interior design and resort-level amenities. Patio/balcony and in-unit laundry, plus a variety of on-site amenities, including pool, clubhouse, and gym.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 06:04 AM
16 Units Available
Astrodome
Modera Flats
1755 Wyndale St, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,241
540 sqft
Wood-style flooring, high ceilings, and granite countertops for upscale living. Athletic club with hydro-massager open 24 hours. Study spaces on each floor. Steps from Braes Bayou and Texas Medical Center.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
46 Units Available
Greenway - Upper Kirby
Gables River Oaks
2724 Kipling St, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,130
511 sqft
Property is a brand new community that is situated in a very walkable neighborhood that residents particularly enjoy.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 06:21 AM
7 Units Available
Woodlake - Briar Meadow
Windswept Gardens
6320 Windswept Ln, Houston, TX
Studio
$609
441 sqft
Pet friendly family apartments within walking distance of two schools, Lee High School and Pilgrim Academy. Units have a dishwasher, microwave, ceiling fan, air conditioning, and walk-in closets. Fast transportation links via nearby Southwest Freeway.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
23 Units Available
Great Uptown
Broadstone Post Oak
3100 Post Oak Blvd, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,130
688 sqft
New luxury apartment community. Moments away from all the exciting venues along the I-610 corridor. Relax with lakeside views, hot tub, coffee bar and onsite yoga in this smoke-free community.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
67 Units Available
Great Uptown
M5250
5250 Brownway St, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,195
539 sqft
Quartz countertops, under-cabinet lighting, and ten foot ceilings for elegant living. 24-hour fitness center with spinning room. Two dog runs, along with a pet wash station. Concierge service available 24 hours a day. Less than a mile to the Galleria.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
36 Units Available
Woodlake - Briar Meadow
Pearl Woodlake
2033 S Gessner Rd, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,071
607 sqft
Stylish and luxurious apartment complex located near Houston's Energy Corridor and West Chase. Spacious floor plans with modern finishes. Beautiful community with courtyard, dog park and pool.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 06:16 AM
31 Units Available
Great Uptown
Hanover BLVD Place
1770 South Post Oak Lane, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,466
589 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover BLVD Place in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 06:05 AM
9 Units Available
Gulfton
The Alora
5500 El Camino del Rey St, Houston, TX
Studio
$713
535 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Alora in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!

July 2020 Missouri City Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Missouri City Rent Report. Missouri City rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Missouri City rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Missouri City Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Missouri City Rent Report. Missouri City rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Missouri City rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Missouri City rents declined slightly over the past month

Missouri City rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and are down moderately by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Missouri City stand at $1,174 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,437 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Missouri City's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Houston Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Missouri City over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Houston metro for which we have data, 9 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pasadena has the least expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,020; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.3%.
    • Sugar Land has the most expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,534; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Missouri City

    As rents have fallen moderately in Missouri City, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Missouri City is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Texas have varied, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.2% in Dallas whereas rents have fallen 0.1% in Austin.
    • Missouri City's median two-bedroom rent of $1,437 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Missouri City fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Las Vegas (+0.6%), and Memphis (+0.5%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Missouri City than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Missouri City is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Houston
    $840
    $1,030
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Pasadena
    $830
    $1,020
    0
    1.3%
    Pearland
    $1,100
    $1,350
    -0.5%
    -0.3%
    League City
    $1,210
    $1,480
    0.4%
    -1.2%
    Sugar Land
    $1,250
    $1,530
    -0.8%
    -1.4%
    Baytown
    $870
    $1,070
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    Missouri City
    $1,170
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Conroe
    $890
    $1,090
    -0.1%
    -0.6%
    Spring
    $1,120
    $1,370
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Galveston
    $890
    $1,080
    0.2%
    -0.3%
    Texas City
    $900
    $1,100
    0
    0.4%
    Rosenberg
    $840
    $1,030
    0.3%
    -3.1%
    Lake Jackson
    $770
    $940
    0.1%
    -3.8%
    Stafford
    $1,020
    $1,240
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    Humble
    $1,050
    $1,280
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Richmond
    $1,000
    $1,220
    0.1%
    -1%
    Tomball
    $1,000
    $1,230
    0.3%
    1.8%
    Webster
    $1,000
    $1,230
    0.1%
    -1.4%
    Magnolia
    $970
    $1,180
    0.4%
    -1.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Missouri City 1 BedroomsMissouri City 2 BedroomsMissouri City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMissouri City 3 BedroomsMissouri City Accessible ApartmentsMissouri City Apartments under $1,000Missouri City Apartments under $1,100
    Missouri City Apartments under $1,200Missouri City Apartments under $800Missouri City Apartments with BalconyMissouri City Apartments with GarageMissouri City Apartments with GymMissouri City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMissouri City Apartments with Move-in Specials
    Missouri City Apartments with ParkingMissouri City Apartments with PoolMissouri City Apartments with Washer-DryerMissouri City Dog Friendly ApartmentsMissouri City Pet Friendly PlacesMissouri City Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
    Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TX
    Tomball, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TX

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
    San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
    Baylor College of Medicine