Apartment List
/
TX
/
missouri city
/
apartments under 1100
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:56 PM

263 Apartments under $1,100 for rent in Missouri City, TX

Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
12 Units Available
Heritage Grand at Sienna Plantation
6303 Sienna Ranch Rd, Missouri City, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,771
1429 sqft
Interiors feature textured walls, nine foot ceilings, and designer lighting. Fitness center equipped for strength and circuit training. Pool with sun shelf and water features. Poolside grills and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 4 at 03:12pm
7 Units Available
Springfield
1511 5th St, Missouri City, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Designer features like ceramic countertops and wall accents. Pool with stone sundeck and shaded lounge seating. Reach Sam Houston Parkway within minutes.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:04pm
2 Units Available
The Establishment at 1800
1800 FM 1092 Rd, Missouri City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,065
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Scheduled daily activities for residents. Very experienced management team. Valet and other services available for all active seniors.
Results within 1 mile of Missouri City
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
$
20 Units Available
The Vinings Apartments
735 Dulles Ave, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,009
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1200 sqft
A resort-like community near the First Colony Mall and Sugarland Town Square. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, ceramic tiled fireplaces and large closets. On-site outdoor kitchen, covered parking and access gates for privacy.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
26 Units Available
Silverbrooke
1020 Brand Ln, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$949
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1286 sqft
Spacious units with granite counters, ceiling fans and a fireplace. Enjoy a cafe, pool and playground on site. Get a tasty treat at nearby Cillie's Cakes of Houston. Easy access to I-69.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
33 Units Available
Preserve at Colony Lakes
1000 Farrah Ln, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$839
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1219 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, garden tubs, in-unit laundry and extra-large closets. Amenities include two pools with sundeck, fitness center, bbq/grill picnic area, controlled access. Minutes to public transit, freeway access.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
$
15 Units Available
Retreat at Stafford
12700 Stafford Rd, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1479 sqft
Great location on Riceville School Road close to Beltway 8 and Hwy 59. Property offers a swimming pool, public picnic area and 24-hour gym. W/D in-unit, hardwood floors and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 13 at 11:29am
34 Units Available
Stella at Riverstone
4711 LJ PARKWAY, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,022
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,726
1511 sqft
Luxurious apartments with custom finishes and open floor plans. Lots of community amenities, including a pet park, pool, and common-area Wi-Fi. Run errands at nearby Missouri City Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:17pm
$
36 Units Available
Greater Fondren Southwest
Westbury Reserve
12261 Fondren Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
970 sqft
Home is more than where the heart is; it’s the center of your daily life. Most of your routines begin and end in the home, and if that home isn’t what you need, you’ll struggle.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
$
16 Units Available
Greater Fondren Southwest
Westbury Crossing
12211 Fondren Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$670
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
989 sqft
Convenient to everything that Houston has to offer, Westbury Crossings is the perfect combination of comfort, convenience, and value.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
17 Units Available
Foundations at Edgewater
2222 Settlers Way Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$953
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
1300 sqft
Every floor plan has a walk-in closet for the master bedroom. Fitness center with cardio machines and lifting equipment. Adjacent to lake with fountain, waterside gazebos, and paved walking trail. Easy walk to Oyster Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
38 Units Available
Greater Fondren Southwest
Toro Place
12101 Fondren, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$675
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
964 sqft
Welcome to Toro Place, we are proud to announce that we are under new management and are excited to introduce new positive changes to the community.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
16 Units Available
Lakeland Estates Apartment Homes
630 Colony Lake Estates Dr, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,256
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community amenities include gazebo gardens, picnic areas, and spa. Units feature ceramic tile front entry, built-in bookshelves, and custom cabinets. Great location, close to restaurants, shopping, and multiple parks.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 02:38pm
12 Units Available
Greater Fondren Southwest
Reserve At 63 Sixty Three
6363 W Airport Blvd, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$715
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
920 sqft
Close to Brays Bayou Park on West Airport Boulevard. Gated community with a pool, playground, video patrol, and on-site laundry facilities. Units with fireplaces and washers/dryers.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:29pm
17 Units Available
Stafford Run Apartments
550 Stafford Run, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$869
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
912 sqft
Nestled within cozy shade trees in a natural setting, the apartments in Southwest Houston feature tennis courts, two pools and a playground. The one- and two-bedroom apartment homes have in-unit laundry connections.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
11 Units Available
Greater Fondren Southwest
Sunswept Townhomes
12247 Sunset Meadow, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,196
1243 sqft
Enjoy Southwest Houston living at its finest at Sunswept Townhomes. We offer one, two, and three bedroom townhomes with a large selection of fantastic amenities.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
18 Units Available
Madison on the Meadow
12660 Stafford Rd, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1277 sqft
Easy access to I-59 South and just 15 minutes from Fountains on the Lake shopping center. Luxury apartments feature new appliances. Amenities include fitness center, outdoor living area, pool, clubhouse, and private party area.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
17 Units Available
Shadowbrooke
1025 Dulles Ave, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,509
1375 sqft
Comfortable units within an artfully landscaped environment. Enjoy a volleyball court, playground and pool on site. 24-hour maintenance available. Near Riverbend Country Club and Lost Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
95 Units Available
Westbury
Heights at Post Oak
12500 Dunlap Street, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$700
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$827
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1221 sqft
An excellent location near public transportation and parks. Apartments feature large walk-in closets, new appliances, and internet access. Two playgrounds, ample parking, and green space. Smoke-free and wheelchair accessible.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
1 Unit Available
Gristmill at Tuscany Park
21821 S Post Oak Blvd, Arcola, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$943
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located on Highway 6 and South Post Oak Road in Arcola, TX.
Results within 5 miles of Missouri City
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 02:10pm
9 Units Available
Fountain Park Apartments
12525 S Kirkwood Rd, Stafford, TX
Studio
$735
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$815
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated, gated property that has calming waterscapes and fountains. Features a professionally designed playground and soccer field. Units have large open living/dining areas, French doors, walk-in closets, and fully-equipped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 13 at 01:32pm
67 Units Available
Gulfton
5401 Chimney Rock
5401 Chimney Rock Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$710
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1040 sqft
Every home equipped with a washer and dryer. Four swimming pools for plenty of space to splash. Conveniences like on-site store and controlled-access entry. Less than a mile to I-69.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
$
66 Units Available
Gulfton
Remington Park
5510 S Rice Ave, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1201 sqft
Fairly priced apartments located in a community that offers an indoor basketball court and monthly resident/staff events. Energetic, involved staff. Just a 5 minute drive to The Galleria.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
23 Units Available
Camden Sugar Grove
12250 S Kirkwood Rd, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1066 sqft
Sophisticated living with high ceilings and crown molding. Roomy kitchens with ample counter and cabinet space. Modern fitness center and indoor basketball court. Less than a mile to I-69.

July 2020 Missouri City Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Missouri City Rent Report. Missouri City rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Missouri City rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Missouri City Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Missouri City Rent Report. Missouri City rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Missouri City rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Missouri City rents declined slightly over the past month

Missouri City rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and are down moderately by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Missouri City stand at $1,174 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,437 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Missouri City's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Houston Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Missouri City over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Houston metro for which we have data, 9 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pasadena has the least expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,020; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.3%.
    • Sugar Land has the most expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,534; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Missouri City

    As rents have fallen moderately in Missouri City, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Missouri City is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Texas have varied, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.2% in Dallas whereas rents have fallen 0.1% in Austin.
    • Missouri City's median two-bedroom rent of $1,437 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Missouri City fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Las Vegas (+0.6%), and Memphis (+0.5%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Missouri City than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Missouri City is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Houston
    $840
    $1,030
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Pasadena
    $830
    $1,020
    0
    1.3%
    Pearland
    $1,100
    $1,350
    -0.5%
    -0.3%
    League City
    $1,210
    $1,480
    0.4%
    -1.2%
    Sugar Land
    $1,250
    $1,530
    -0.8%
    -1.4%
    Baytown
    $870
    $1,070
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    Missouri City
    $1,170
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Conroe
    $890
    $1,090
    -0.1%
    -0.6%
    Spring
    $1,120
    $1,370
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Galveston
    $890
    $1,080
    0.2%
    -0.3%
    Texas City
    $900
    $1,100
    0
    0.4%
    Rosenberg
    $840
    $1,030
    0.3%
    -3.1%
    Lake Jackson
    $770
    $940
    0.1%
    -3.8%
    Stafford
    $1,020
    $1,240
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    Humble
    $1,050
    $1,280
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Richmond
    $1,000
    $1,220
    0.1%
    -1%
    Tomball
    $1,000
    $1,230
    0.3%
    1.8%
    Webster
    $1,000
    $1,230
    0.1%
    -1.4%
    Magnolia
    $970
    $1,180
    0.4%
    -1.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Missouri City 1 BedroomsMissouri City 2 BedroomsMissouri City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMissouri City 3 BedroomsMissouri City Accessible ApartmentsMissouri City Apartments under $1,000Missouri City Apartments under $1,100
    Missouri City Apartments under $1,200Missouri City Apartments under $800Missouri City Apartments with BalconyMissouri City Apartments with GarageMissouri City Apartments with GymMissouri City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMissouri City Apartments with Move-in Specials
    Missouri City Apartments with ParkingMissouri City Apartments with PoolMissouri City Apartments with Washer-DryerMissouri City Dog Friendly ApartmentsMissouri City Pet Friendly PlacesMissouri City Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
    Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TX
    Tomball, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TX

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
    San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
    Baylor College of Medicine