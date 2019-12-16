15606 Empanada Drive

Amenities

Price: $1400

Security Deposit: $1200

Processing fee: $200

Utility and Maintenance reduction program: $20

Sq Feet: 1725

Bedroom: 4

Baths: 2

Heating: Central gas

Cooling: Central electric

Appliances: None included



Extras: Come check out this lovely, open concept gem and be the next to call it home! Located at Mission Bend subdivision it has a spacious living room with a beautiful tile floor. The kitchen has more than enough cabinets for storage and plenty of counter space as well. Spacious 4 bedrooms and 2 stylish full baths. Apart from a 2 car attached garage it also has a large driveway. AND it's priced to lease FAST! SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!



