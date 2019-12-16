All apartments in Mission Bend
Last updated December 16 2019 at 1:54 PM

15606 Empanada Drive

15606 Empanada Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15606 Empanada Drive, Mission Bend, TX 77083
Mission Bend South

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
*** $200 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT!!! ***

Price: $1400
Security Deposit: $1200
Processing fee: $200
Utility and Maintenance reduction program: $20
Sq Feet: 1725
Bedroom: 4
Baths: 2
Heating: Central gas
Cooling: Central electric
Appliances: None included

Extras: Come check out this lovely, open concept gem and be the next to call it home! Located at Mission Bend subdivision it has a spacious living room with a beautiful tile floor. The kitchen has more than enough cabinets for storage and plenty of counter space as well. Spacious 4 bedrooms and 2 stylish full baths. Apart from a 2 car attached garage it also has a large driveway. AND it's priced to lease FAST! SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15606 Empanada Drive have any available units?
15606 Empanada Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Bend, TX.
Is 15606 Empanada Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15606 Empanada Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15606 Empanada Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15606 Empanada Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15606 Empanada Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15606 Empanada Drive offers parking.
Does 15606 Empanada Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15606 Empanada Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15606 Empanada Drive have a pool?
No, 15606 Empanada Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15606 Empanada Drive have accessible units?
No, 15606 Empanada Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15606 Empanada Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15606 Empanada Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15606 Empanada Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15606 Empanada Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

