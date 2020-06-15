All apartments in Mineola
Find more places like
813 McDonald Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mineola, TX
/
813 McDonald Road
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:03 AM

813 McDonald Road

813 E McDonald St · (903) 830-3190
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

813 E McDonald St, Mineola, TX 75773

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
schedule-a-viewing.com/lmb/0e8f98f066

Super cute 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom tri-plex. This is a very spacious home with over 1700 square feet of living space. Has a garage with remote opener. Back porch area has a built-in rock space with table and behind that is a fenced in green space. Has washer and dryer hook ups.
Super cute 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom tri-plex. This is a very spacious home with over 1700 square feet of living space. Has a garage with remote opener. Back porch area has a built-in rock space with table and behind that is a fenced in green space. Has washer and dryer hook ups.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 813 McDonald Road have any available units?
813 McDonald Road has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 813 McDonald Road currently offering any rent specials?
813 McDonald Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 McDonald Road pet-friendly?
No, 813 McDonald Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mineola.
Does 813 McDonald Road offer parking?
Yes, 813 McDonald Road does offer parking.
Does 813 McDonald Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 813 McDonald Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 McDonald Road have a pool?
No, 813 McDonald Road does not have a pool.
Does 813 McDonald Road have accessible units?
No, 813 McDonald Road does not have accessible units.
Does 813 McDonald Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 813 McDonald Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 813 McDonald Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 813 McDonald Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tyler, TXLongview, TXGreenville, TXSulphur Springs, TXAthens, TXMount Pleasant, TXKilgore, TXCanton, TXBullard, TXWhitehouse, TXCommerce, TXTerrell, TXGrand Saline, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Trinity Valley Community CollegeKilgore CollegeThe University of Texas at TylerTyler Junior College