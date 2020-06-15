813 McDonald Road.

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Super cute 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom tri-plex. This is a very spacious home with over 1700 square feet of living space. Has a garage with remote opener. Back porch area has a built-in rock space with table and behind that is a fenced in green space. Has washer and dryer hook ups.

