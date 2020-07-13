/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:32 PM
33 Apartments for rent in Pharr, TX with pool
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
6 Units Available
Jardines De La Fuente
1701 W Las Milpas Rd, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
$741
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$580
1068 sqft
Welcome to Jardines de la Fuente in Pharr, Texas. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Jackson Place
1701 West Sioux Road, Pharr, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$933
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1187 sqft
Jackson Place Apartments, Rio Grande Valley's newest and most sought after address! With our GREAT location, you'll enjoy being minutes away from the best shopping and dining in the area! Jackson Place boasts spacious and cutting edge 1, 2 and 3
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
2900 Ashley Drive
2900 Ashley Dr, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
$800
1001 sqft
This gated community has a great location off of Highway 281. Close. Three new schools, city hall and an HEB Super Center have moved in, just to name a few.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
3900 Parkplace Avenue
3900 Park Place Ave, Pharr, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
Apartments for rent - Property Id: 314875 Mayfair subdivision is a gated community w/ swimming pool. quiet neighborhood. close to schools, hospitals, restaurants and expressway. It comes with washer/dryer, refrigerator and stove.
Results within 1 mile of Pharr
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:20pm
26 Units Available
Rincon Apartments
3801 N McColl Rd, McAllen, TX
1 Bedroom
$730
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1033 sqft
Welcome home to Rincon Apartment Homes in McAllen, Texas. A quaint residential neighborhood, centrally located near major shopping centers, local businesses and popular restaurants.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
6 Units Available
Residence at Edinburg II
4504 S Professional Dr, Edinburg, TX
Studio
$910
656 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1072 sqft
The Residence at Edinburg is a resort style, luxury apartment community in the City of Edinburg which is within the McAllenBrownsvilleHarlingen metropolitan area.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:35pm
1 Unit Available
Mirabella
4224 N McColl Rd, McAllen, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1070 sqft
Luxury living has a new address in McAllen, TX. Mirabella Apartments provide you with the best features in town.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:29pm
7 Units Available
The Residence at Edinburg
4590 S Professional Dr, Edinburg, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
946 sqft
The Residence at Edinburg is a resort style, luxury apartment community in the City of Edinburg which is within the McAllenBrownsvilleHarlingen metropolitan area.
Results within 5 miles of Pharr
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
47 Units Available
Chaparral Village
Devon Place
4122 Rhonda Drive, Edinburg, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,054
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Opening in December 2019, Devon Place in Edinburg, TX, will offer one, two, and three bedroom Apartment Homes for rent. For luxury living in charming Edinburg, look no further than our sparkling new community.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
801 Toronto Avenue
801 Toronto Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
988 sqft
Welcome Home! This newly renovated condo comes complete with 2 generously sized bedrooms, 2 baths , open layout, hardwood flooring & neutral paint colors throughout.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Country Club Terrace
2301 SW Greenbriar Square
2301 SW Greenbriar Sq, McAllen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
3998 sqft
Gated community. Elegant and very spacious! This house incluces: 4 bedrooms + maids, 5.5 baths, 3 car garage, swimming pool, 2 living rooms and 2 dining areas. Master bedroom includes 2 bathrooms.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
301 La Vista Avenue
301 West La Vista Avenue, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1716 sqft
ADORABLE rental in the heart of McAllen! This 3 bedroom, 3 bath unit features beautiful updated tile in the main areas and decorative chandeliers to add a classy touch. Generous sized bedrooms feature carpet and bay windows.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
4217 Colbath Avenue
4217 Colbath Avenue, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1168 sqft
This beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo is MOVE IN READY! Open Kitchen to Dining Area and Living Room plus a large balcony patio for viewing the sunsets and enjoying the breeze.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
5312 Escondido Pass
5312 Escondido Pass, McAllen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1832 sqft
Immaculate and beautiful home located in coveted Escondido at Tres Lagos.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
3517 Palenque Drive
3517 Palenque Dr, Hidalgo County, TX
8 Bedrooms
$3,000
6112 sqft
Very Spacious!!!! This enormous home sits on a huge half acre lot outside of the city, but only minutes away from it all. 7 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
600 W Fern Ave Apt 19
600 Fern Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
MOVE IN 2 WEEKS FREE!! Call our office for more info!!!!! 956-627-5529/ 956-627-5506 TEXT: 956-432-9507 / 956-342-1023 Beautiful, Clean 2 bedroom 1 bathroom Condominium Fully Furnished 600 Fern is a beautiful private community with landscape and
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
809 S 5th St, McAllen, TX 78501-2728 - 1
809 South 5th Street, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1900 sqft
Available for lease! Impeccable townhouse nestled in the lush gated community of Villas del Tesoro. This is a two-story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath unit, 2 car garage parking. Lots of natural light peeks through the multiple windows in the 20 foot ceilings.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
1 Unit Available
1401 W. Dove Avenue - 62
1401 Dove Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$700
796 sqft
Welcome to north McAllen, the flourishing side of our city. We welcome you to visit our newly remodeled apartments. We are under new ownership and management. Surrounded by important streets such as 10th St, Dove Avenue, Bicentennial/2nd St.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
7015 North 3rd Street
7015 North 3rd Street, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1834 sqft
SOPHISTICATED LUXURY LIVING IN PRIVATELY GATED TOWNHOME. BEAUTIFUL CONTRAST COLOR SCHEMES WITH TILE THROUGHOUT. UPSTAIRS BEDROOMS AND BONUS ROOM PERFECT FOR OFFICE/ENTERTAINMENT AREA. GRANITE COUNTERS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES IN KITCHEN.
1 of 15
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2704 Phoenix St
2704 West Phoenix Street, Edinburg, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
2 Story town home available in the heart of Edinburg!!! A great gated community for any family!! These homes have large private patios and the greenest grass! Don't miss out on this spacious 3 bed 2.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
North Ridge Park
216 East Xenops Avenue
216 East Xenops Avenue, McAllen, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2159 sqft
Spacious beauty nestled in coveted Northridge Park in north Mcallen. Beautifully landscaped 4bd/2bth/2car garage brick veener home with sparkling pool.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
7025 North 3rd Street
7025 North 3rd Street, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1914 sqft
BEAUTIFUL, MODERN AND LUXURIOUSLY COVETED TOWN HOMES READY FOR TENANCY! PROPERTY FEATURES 3 CARPETED BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHS UPSTAIRS ALONG WITH A HALF BATH DOWNSTAIRS. MASTER SUITE HAS A BALCONY TO ENJOY RELAXING EVENINGS.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
2012 North 47th Lane
2012 N 47th St, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1949 sqft
GORGEOUS SLEEK CONTEMPORARY BEAUTY WITH POOL! ENJOY OPEN CONCEPT LAYOUT WITH HIGH CONTRAST WOOD BEAMS IN UNIQUE HIGH DECORATIVE CEILINGS. SOPHISTICATED DESIGN IN KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. PLANTATION SHUTTERS AND TILE THROUGHOUT.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
7017 North 3rd Street
7017 North 3rd Street, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1760 sqft
SOPHISTICATED LUXURY LIVING IN PRIVATELY GATED TOWNHOME. BEAUTIFUL CONTRAST COLOR SCHEMES WITH TILE THROUGHOUT. UPSTAIRS BEDROOMS AND BONUS ROOM PERFECT FOR OFFICE/ENTERTAINMENT AREA. GRANITE COUNTERS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES IN KITCHEN.
Similar Pages
Pharr 1 BedroomsPharr 2 BedroomsPharr 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPharr 3 BedroomsPharr Apartments with Balcony
Pharr Apartments with GaragePharr Apartments with GymPharr Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPharr Apartments with Parking