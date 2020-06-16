6705 N 5th St

Amenities
MOVE IN TODAY!! - Property Id: 290601
Come see this excellent townhouse in a very desirable area in north McAllen.Ceiling fans, modern bathrooms, and amazing fixtures with LED lights are just a few features on this amazing home. Two car garage is attached in the back and this townhouse is being leased with all the kitchen appliances as well as washer and dryer.
RENT $1650/ DEP $1650
3 BEDROOMS/ 2.5 BATHS + 2CAR GARAGE
WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED
REFRIGERATOR, STOVE, AND MICROWAVE INCLUDED
PORCELAIN FLOORS
1840 SQFT
SCHOOLS
Elementary School: Gonzalez
High School: Memorial H.S.
Middle School: Cathey
School District: McAllen ISD
EASY TO LEASE! CONTACT US FOR AVAILABILITY
RENT NOW RGV
956-627-5506
rentnowrgv@gmail.com
1007 Sycamore McAllen, TX 78501
To qualify we require your Texas ID (for anyone 18+), Two month's proof of personal or combined income (income to rent ratio to be at least 3X the Rent Amount), Have no previous Eviction Record or Criminal Background (Felonies).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290601
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5819381)