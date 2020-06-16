All apartments in McAllen
Find more places like 6705 N 5th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McAllen, TX
/
6705 N 5th St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

6705 N 5th St

6705 North 5th Street · (956) 432-9507
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
McAllen
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

6705 North 5th Street, McAllen, TX 78504

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $1650 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
MOVE IN TODAY!! - Property Id: 290601

Come see this excellent townhouse in a very desirable area in north McAllen.Ceiling fans, modern bathrooms, and amazing fixtures with LED lights are just a few features on this amazing home. Two car garage is attached in the back and this townhouse is being leased with all the kitchen appliances as well as washer and dryer.

RENT $1650/ DEP $1650
3 BEDROOMS/ 2.5 BATHS + 2CAR GARAGE
WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED
REFRIGERATOR, STOVE, AND MICROWAVE INCLUDED
2 CAR GARAGE
PORCELAIN FLOORS
1840 SQFT

SCHOOLS
Elementary School: Gonzalez
High School: Memorial H.S.
Middle School: Cathey
School District: McAllen ISD

EASY TO LEASE! CONTACT US FOR AVAILABILITY
RENT NOW RGV
956-627-5506
rentnowrgv@gmail.com
1007 Sycamore McAllen, TX 78501

To qualify we require your Texas ID (for anyone 18+), Two month's proof of personal or combined income (income to rent ratio to be at least 3X the Rent Amount), Have no previous Eviction Record or Criminal Background (Felonies).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290601
Property Id 290601

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5819381)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6705 N 5th St have any available units?
6705 N 5th St has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in McAllen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McAllen Rent Report.
What amenities does 6705 N 5th St have?
Some of 6705 N 5th St's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6705 N 5th St currently offering any rent specials?
6705 N 5th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6705 N 5th St pet-friendly?
No, 6705 N 5th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McAllen.
Does 6705 N 5th St offer parking?
Yes, 6705 N 5th St does offer parking.
Does 6705 N 5th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6705 N 5th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6705 N 5th St have a pool?
No, 6705 N 5th St does not have a pool.
Does 6705 N 5th St have accessible units?
No, 6705 N 5th St does not have accessible units.
Does 6705 N 5th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6705 N 5th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6705 N 5th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hearthstone Apartments
1000 E Vermont Ave
McAllen, TX 78503
Mirabella
4224 N McColl Rd
McAllen, TX 78504
Rincon Apartments
3801 N McColl Rd
McAllen, TX 78504

Similar Pages

McAllen 1 BedroomsMcAllen 2 Bedrooms
McAllen Apartments with ParkingMcAllen Dog Friendly Apartments
McAllen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brownsville, TXMission, TXEdinburg, TX
Harlingen, TXPharr, TXWeslaco, TX
Mercedes, TXAlton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas Southmost College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity