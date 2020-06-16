6705 N 5th St

Amenities

in unit laundry garage ceiling fan microwave range oven

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

MOVE IN TODAY!! - Property Id: 290601



Come see this excellent townhouse in a very desirable area in north McAllen.Ceiling fans, modern bathrooms, and amazing fixtures with LED lights are just a few features on this amazing home. Two car garage is attached in the back and this townhouse is being leased with all the kitchen appliances as well as washer and dryer.



RENT $1650/ DEP $1650

3 BEDROOMS/ 2.5 BATHS + 2CAR GARAGE

WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED

REFRIGERATOR, STOVE, AND MICROWAVE INCLUDED

2 CAR GARAGE

PORCELAIN FLOORS

1840 SQFT



SCHOOLS

Elementary School: Gonzalez

High School: Memorial H.S.

Middle School: Cathey

School District: McAllen ISD



EASY TO LEASE! CONTACT US FOR AVAILABILITY

RENT NOW RGV

956-627-5506

rentnowrgv@gmail.com

1007 Sycamore McAllen, TX 78501



To qualify we require your Texas ID (for anyone 18+), Two month's proof of personal or combined income (income to rent ratio to be at least 3X the Rent Amount), Have no previous Eviction Record or Criminal Background (Felonies).

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290601

Property Id 290601



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5819381)