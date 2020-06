Amenities

SPANISH STYLE TWO STORY HOME! NEW INTERIOR PAINT CLAY TILE ROOF WITH STUCCO EXTERIOR AND CANTERA COLUMNS & CANTERA WINDOW MOULDING. THIS 3BD/2.5BTH BEAUTY SITS COMFORTABLY ON .25 OF AN ACRE. HIGH CEILINGS IN DOWNSTAIRS LIVING. FORMAL AND NOOK DINING AREAS HAVE EASY ACCESS TO SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL 6 BURNER GAS STOVETOP, GRANITE COUNTERS, BUILT IN WINE RACK AND A GREAT VIEW OVER THE BAY WINDOW OVERLOOKING THE BACKYARD. UPSTAIRS LIVING/DEN AREA CONNECTS BEDROOMS FOR GAME NIGHT. DOUBLE VANITY AND SITTING AREA IN MASTER BED. PRIVACY FENCE WITH MANUAL METAL GATE FOR ENTRANCE FROM ALLEY. CALL TO VIEW TODAY!