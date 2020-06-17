All apartments in McAllen
Find more places like 508 W Expressway 83.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McAllen, TX
/
508 W Expressway 83
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

508 W Expressway 83

508 West Expressway 83 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McAllen
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

508 West Expressway 83, McAllen, TX 78501

Amenities

clubhouse
lobby
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
lobby
LEASE THIS OFFICE SPACE TODAY!! - Property Id: 243473

Located in an excellent area North of the expressway 83 in front of major hospitals, and amazing restaurants! Includes a HUGE pylon sign on the expressway to be used to advertise your company and more!Downstairs consists of a SPACIOUS lobby/ waiting room, private reception area, managers office, 4 offices/exam rooms, a lab room, 2 restrooms. Upstairs consists of 2 LARGE offices, a spacious lounge, and 2 more restrooms!
This space also has a private/ secure entrance! As well as a public entrance for all customers/ clients.

RENT $3,100/ DEPOSIT $3,100 (2,047 SqFt)

EASY TO LEASE! CONTACT US FOR AVAILABILITY
RENT NOW RGV
APPLY ONLINE! www.rentnowrgv.com
956-627-5529/ 956-627-5506
TEXT: 956-432-9507 / 956-342-1023
rentnowrgv@gmail.com
1007 Sycamore McAllen, TX 78501

To qualify we require your Texas ID (for anyone 18+), Two month's proof of personal or combined income (income to rent ratio to be at least 3X the Rent Amount), Have no previous Eviction Record or Criminal Background .
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/243473
Property Id 243473

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5791694)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 W Expressway 83 have any available units?
508 W Expressway 83 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McAllen, TX.
How much is rent in McAllen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McAllen Rent Report.
Is 508 W Expressway 83 currently offering any rent specials?
508 W Expressway 83 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 W Expressway 83 pet-friendly?
No, 508 W Expressway 83 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McAllen.
Does 508 W Expressway 83 offer parking?
No, 508 W Expressway 83 does not offer parking.
Does 508 W Expressway 83 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 508 W Expressway 83 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 W Expressway 83 have a pool?
No, 508 W Expressway 83 does not have a pool.
Does 508 W Expressway 83 have accessible units?
No, 508 W Expressway 83 does not have accessible units.
Does 508 W Expressway 83 have units with dishwashers?
No, 508 W Expressway 83 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 508 W Expressway 83 have units with air conditioning?
No, 508 W Expressway 83 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Move Cross Country
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rincon Apartments
3801 N McColl Rd
McAllen, TX 78504
Hearthstone Apartments
1000 E Vermont Ave
McAllen, TX 78503
Mirabella
4224 N McColl Rd
McAllen, TX 78504

Similar Pages

McAllen 1 BedroomsMcAllen 2 Bedrooms
McAllen Apartments with ParkingMcAllen Dog Friendly Apartments
McAllen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brownsville, TXMission, TXEdinburg, TX
Harlingen, TXPharr, TXWeslaco, TX
Mercedes, TXAlton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas Southmost College