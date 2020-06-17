508 W Expressway 83

Amenities

LEASE THIS OFFICE SPACE TODAY!! - Property Id: 243473



Located in an excellent area North of the expressway 83 in front of major hospitals, and amazing restaurants! Includes a HUGE pylon sign on the expressway to be used to advertise your company and more!Downstairs consists of a SPACIOUS lobby/ waiting room, private reception area, managers office, 4 offices/exam rooms, a lab room, 2 restrooms. Upstairs consists of 2 LARGE offices, a spacious lounge, and 2 more restrooms!

This space also has a private/ secure entrance! As well as a public entrance for all customers/ clients.



RENT $3,100/ DEPOSIT $3,100 (2,047 SqFt)



EASY TO LEASE! CONTACT US FOR AVAILABILITY

RENT NOW RGV

APPLY ONLINE! www.rentnowrgv.com

956-627-5529/ 956-627-5506

TEXT: 956-432-9507 / 956-342-1023

rentnowrgv@gmail.com

1007 Sycamore McAllen, TX 78501



To qualify we require your Texas ID (for anyone 18+), Two month's proof of personal or combined income (income to rent ratio to be at least 3X the Rent Amount), Have no previous Eviction Record or Criminal Background .

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/243473

No Pets Allowed



