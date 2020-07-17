All apartments in McAllen
Last updated June 28 2020 at 7:03 AM

4924 North E Street

4924 North E Street · (956) 525-3000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4924 North E Street, McAllen, TX 78504

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1774 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Spacious home in a quiet neighborhood with mature trees consisting of 3 bedrooms, 2-car garage, 2 baths, and completely furnished near (walking distance) the renowned Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in the McAllen-Edinburg area.

This gorgeous home has a spacious master bedroom with its own master bath, walk-in closet and jacuzzi tub.

Two other bedrooms have walk-in closets as well and share a full hallway bathroom.
You will enjoy a large, inviting living room with comfy couches and a wall-to-wall bookshelf to accommodate all your reading material.

In addition to the described information shown here, we also offer maid/housekeeping service, as well as cook/chef and personal chauffeur service for an additional reasonable fee. Feel free to call/text and inquire as to these additional services

Feel free to enjoy the fenced-in backyard and its nice patio to sit and feel the breeze while awaiting sunrise with freshly brewed coffee or the sunsets with your chilled drink in hand.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4924 North E Street have any available units?
4924 North E Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in McAllen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McAllen Rent Report.
What amenities does 4924 North E Street have?
Some of 4924 North E Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4924 North E Street currently offering any rent specials?
4924 North E Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4924 North E Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4924 North E Street is pet friendly.
Does 4924 North E Street offer parking?
Yes, 4924 North E Street offers parking.
Does 4924 North E Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4924 North E Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4924 North E Street have a pool?
No, 4924 North E Street does not have a pool.
Does 4924 North E Street have accessible units?
No, 4924 North E Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4924 North E Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4924 North E Street has units with dishwashers.
