4924 North E Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Spacious home in a quiet neighborhood with mature trees consisting of 3 bedrooms, 2-car garage, 2 baths, and completely furnished near (walking distance) the renowned Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in the McAllen-Edinburg area.



This gorgeous home has a spacious master bedroom with its own master bath, walk-in closet and jacuzzi tub.



Two other bedrooms have walk-in closets as well and share a full hallway bathroom.

You will enjoy a large, inviting living room with comfy couches and a wall-to-wall bookshelf to accommodate all your reading material.



In addition to the described information shown here, we also offer maid/housekeeping service, as well as cook/chef and personal chauffeur service for an additional reasonable fee. Feel free to call/text and inquire as to these additional services



Feel free to enjoy the fenced-in backyard and its nice patio to sit and feel the breeze while awaiting sunrise with freshly brewed coffee or the sunsets with your chilled drink in hand.