All apartments in McAllen
Find more places like 3413 N Mc Coll Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McAllen, TX
/
3413 N Mc Coll Rd
Last updated June 6 2020 at 7:05 AM

3413 N Mc Coll Rd

3413 N McColl Rd · (956) 438-3763
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
McAllen
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3413 N McColl Rd, McAllen, TX 78501

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit 32 · Avail. now

$595

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
guest parking
Contact info:
Samuel | La Tierra Santa | 956-438-3763

$150 off first month

La Tierra Santa Apartments
3413 N Mccoll Rd, Mcallen, TX 78501
$595/mo
KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 1991
Sq Footage: 650 sqft.
Bedrooms: 1 Bed
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Parking: 2 Other | Guest parking
Lease Duration: 6 Months (See Details Below)
Deposit: $350
Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed
Laundry: 4 Washer & 4 Dryers
NO SMOKING
Property Type: Central Courtyard Apartment

DESCRIPTION

100% newly remodeled, laundry, security lights, ample parking, courtyard, new ceramic tile, professionally decorated.

1 Block from Walmart neighborhood store, near renaissance hospital and shopping

RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Dining room
Walk-in closet
Family room
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Balcony
Lawn
Central A/C
Ceiling fans
Cable-ready
Tile floor
COMMUNITY FEATURES
Guest parking

LEASE TERMS
Owner is responsible for water and sewer.

Contact info:
Samuel
La Tierra Santa
956-438-3763

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3413 N Mc Coll Rd have any available units?
3413 N Mc Coll Rd has a unit available for $595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in McAllen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McAllen Rent Report.
What amenities does 3413 N Mc Coll Rd have?
Some of 3413 N Mc Coll Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3413 N Mc Coll Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3413 N Mc Coll Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3413 N Mc Coll Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3413 N Mc Coll Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3413 N Mc Coll Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3413 N Mc Coll Rd does offer parking.
Does 3413 N Mc Coll Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3413 N Mc Coll Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3413 N Mc Coll Rd have a pool?
No, 3413 N Mc Coll Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3413 N Mc Coll Rd have accessible units?
No, 3413 N Mc Coll Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3413 N Mc Coll Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3413 N Mc Coll Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3413 N Mc Coll Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Rincon Apartments
3801 N McColl Rd
McAllen, TX 78504
Mirabella
4224 N McColl Rd
McAllen, TX 78504
Hearthstone Apartments
1000 E Vermont Ave
McAllen, TX 78503

Similar Pages

McAllen 1 BedroomsMcAllen 2 Bedrooms
McAllen Apartments with ParkingMcAllen Dog Friendly Apartments
McAllen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brownsville, TXMission, TXEdinburg, TX
Harlingen, TXPharr, TXWeslaco, TX
Mercedes, TXAlton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas Southmost College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity