3413 N Mc Coll Rd

Amenities
Contact info:
Samuel | La Tierra Santa | 956-438-3763
$150 off first month
La Tierra Santa Apartments
3413 N Mccoll Rd, Mcallen, TX 78501
$595/mo
KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 1991
Sq Footage: 650 sqft.
Bedrooms: 1 Bed
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Parking: 2 Other | Guest parking
Lease Duration: 6 Months (See Details Below)
Deposit: $350
Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed
Laundry: 4 Washer & 4 Dryers
NO SMOKING
Property Type: Central Courtyard Apartment
DESCRIPTION
100% newly remodeled, laundry, security lights, ample parking, courtyard, new ceramic tile, professionally decorated.
1 Block from Walmart neighborhood store, near renaissance hospital and shopping
RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Dining room
Walk-in closet
Family room
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Balcony
Lawn
Central A/C
Ceiling fans
Cable-ready
Tile floor
COMMUNITY FEATURES
Guest parking
LEASE TERMS
Owner is responsible for water and sewer.
