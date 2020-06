Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher range oven refrigerator

NEW RENTAL! 1,600 sq. ft. of modern living with 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms perfect for single or small family. This open concept town home makes it easy for entertaining family and friends. High ceilings, tile floors throughout, split bedrooms, large master bedroom and closet. Townhome is situated between everything Sharyland and McAllen has to offer. Includes refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, washer & dryer.

Call us to schedule your showing.