Last updated May 21 2020 at 6:14 AM

2821 West Jonquil Avenue

2821 West Jonquil Avenue · (956) 283-6338
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2821 West Jonquil Avenue, McAllen, TX 78501

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1427 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2821 W Jonquil Ave is a house in McAllen, TX 78501. This 1,427 square foot house sits on a 8,625 square foot lot and features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. This property was built in 1977. Nearby schools include De Leon Middle School, McAuliffe Elementary School and Castaneda Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are Del Monte Foods and Namaste Grocers. Nearby restaurants include McDonald's, Chick-fil-A and Wendy's. 2821 W Jonquil Ave is near Schupp Park and Robin Park. This address can also be written as 2821 West Jonquil Avenue, McAllen, Texas 78501.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2821 West Jonquil Avenue have any available units?
2821 West Jonquil Avenue has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in McAllen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McAllen Rent Report.
Is 2821 West Jonquil Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2821 West Jonquil Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2821 West Jonquil Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2821 West Jonquil Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McAllen.
Does 2821 West Jonquil Avenue offer parking?
No, 2821 West Jonquil Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2821 West Jonquil Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2821 West Jonquil Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2821 West Jonquil Avenue have a pool?
No, 2821 West Jonquil Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2821 West Jonquil Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2821 West Jonquil Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2821 West Jonquil Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2821 West Jonquil Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2821 West Jonquil Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2821 West Jonquil Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
