2821 W Jonquil Ave is a house in McAllen, TX 78501. This 1,427 square foot house sits on a 8,625 square foot lot and features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. This property was built in 1977. Nearby schools include De Leon Middle School, McAuliffe Elementary School and Castaneda Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are Del Monte Foods and Namaste Grocers. Nearby restaurants include McDonald's, Chick-fil-A and Wendy's. 2821 W Jonquil Ave is near Schupp Park and Robin Park. This address can also be written as 2821 West Jonquil Avenue, McAllen, Texas 78501.