Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:09 PM

2516 Flamingo Ct

2516 Flamingo Cir · (956) 432-9507
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2516 Flamingo Cir, McAllen, TX 78504
Tierra Del Sol

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1000 · Avail. now

$1,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
MOVE IN TODAY WITH 2 WEEKS FREE!!! - Property Id: 129803

2516 Flamingo Cir, McAllen, TX 78504
Great home located in McAllen, perfect location close to major city avenues and commercial plazas. This home has a 2 car garage, beautiful brick and 2 bedrooms, 2 bath+ AN OFFICE SPACE! All appliances included, beautiful floorplan with brick accent walls. Make this your home, call for a availability today!

Two Car Attached Garage
All Tile Floors
Washer & Dryer
Refrigerator and Stove Included
McAllen ISD
Private Enclosed Patio
No water or light services included.
This is a pet friendly unit with a one-time fee

EASY TO LEASE! CALL US FOR AVAILABILITY.
RENT NOW RGV
956 627 5506
1007 Sycamore McAllen TX 78501

Equal Housing Opportunity. Section 8 or other programs ARE NOT accepted at this location.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/129803
Property Id 129803

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5892804)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2516 Flamingo Ct have any available units?
2516 Flamingo Ct has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in McAllen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McAllen Rent Report.
What amenities does 2516 Flamingo Ct have?
Some of 2516 Flamingo Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2516 Flamingo Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2516 Flamingo Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2516 Flamingo Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2516 Flamingo Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McAllen.
Does 2516 Flamingo Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2516 Flamingo Ct offers parking.
Does 2516 Flamingo Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2516 Flamingo Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2516 Flamingo Ct have a pool?
No, 2516 Flamingo Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2516 Flamingo Ct have accessible units?
No, 2516 Flamingo Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2516 Flamingo Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2516 Flamingo Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
