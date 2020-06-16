All apartments in McAllen
2516 Flamingo Cir

2516 Flamingo Circle · (955) 627-5506
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2516 Flamingo Circle, McAllen, TX 78504
Tierra Del Sol

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1000 · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Great home located in McAllen, perfect location close to major city avenues and commercial plazas. This home has a 2 car garage, beautiful brick and 2 bedrooms, 2 bath+ AN OFFICE SPACE! All appliances included, beautiful floorplan with brick accent walls. Make this your home, call for a availability today!

2 BEDROOMS / 2 BATHS + AN OFFICE SPACE!
RENT $1000/ DEPOSIT $1000

Two Car Attached Garage
All Tile Floors
Washer & Dryer
Refrigerator and Stove Included
McAllen ISD
Private Enclosed Patio
No water or light services included.
This is a pet friendly unit with a one-time fee.

EASY TO LEASE! CALL OR EMAIL US FOR AVAILABILITY.

RENT NOW RGV
956 627 5506
rentnowrgv@gmail.com
1007 Sycamore McAllen TX 78501 8:30am to 6:00pm

____________________________________________________________

Equal Housing Opportunity. Section 8 or other programs ARE NOT accepted at this location. Ask about our other options with Housing or Section 8 Programs, locations and apartments.

To qualify, bring your Texas Drivers License or State ID, one month's proof of personal or combined income (income to rent ratio must be at least three times the rent amount), must not have a previous eviction record, criminal background (felonies).

Price, Size, Finish-Out and Availability subject to change without previous notice. Visit the property and call the office for accurate to date information.

(RLNE5857908)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2516 Flamingo Cir have any available units?
2516 Flamingo Cir has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in McAllen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McAllen Rent Report.
What amenities does 2516 Flamingo Cir have?
Some of 2516 Flamingo Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2516 Flamingo Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2516 Flamingo Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2516 Flamingo Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 2516 Flamingo Cir is pet friendly.
Does 2516 Flamingo Cir offer parking?
Yes, 2516 Flamingo Cir does offer parking.
Does 2516 Flamingo Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2516 Flamingo Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2516 Flamingo Cir have a pool?
No, 2516 Flamingo Cir does not have a pool.
Does 2516 Flamingo Cir have accessible units?
No, 2516 Flamingo Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2516 Flamingo Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 2516 Flamingo Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
