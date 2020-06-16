2516 Flamingo Cir

Amenities

Great home located in McAllen, perfect location close to major city avenues and commercial plazas. This home has a 2 car garage, beautiful brick and 2 bedrooms, 2 bath+ AN OFFICE SPACE! All appliances included, beautiful floorplan with brick accent walls. Make this your home, call for a availability today!



2 BEDROOMS / 2 BATHS + AN OFFICE SPACE!

RENT $1000/ DEPOSIT $1000



Two Car Attached Garage

All Tile Floors

Washer & Dryer

Refrigerator and Stove Included

McAllen ISD

Private Enclosed Patio

No water or light services included.

This is a pet friendly unit with a one-time fee.



EASY TO LEASE! CALL OR EMAIL US FOR AVAILABILITY.



RENT NOW RGV

956 627 5506

rentnowrgv@gmail.com

1007 Sycamore McAllen TX 78501 8:30am to 6:00pm



Equal Housing Opportunity. Section 8 or other programs ARE NOT accepted at this location. Ask about our other options with Housing or Section 8 Programs, locations and apartments.



To qualify, bring your Texas Drivers License or State ID, one month's proof of personal or combined income (income to rent ratio must be at least three times the rent amount), must not have a previous eviction record, criminal background (felonies).



Price, Size, Finish-Out and Availability subject to change without previous notice. Visit the property and call the office for accurate to date information.



